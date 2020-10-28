Sew Thankful
Sew Thankful is a two-week celebration of things and people to be grateful for in our quilting lives. Each day leading up to Thanksgiving, we'll issue a prompt on social media that will inspire you to share stories or photos of things you're thankful for this holiday season. See below for all the details!
How to Participate
- Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Each day from November 11-24, 2021, we'll post the day's prompt on social media. You can share pictures and stories of what you're grateful for -- either as comments on the posts or on Instagram using the hashtag #ImSewThankful.
- If you want to take extra time each day to reflect, we have a journaling page you can print here. Start your day with a cup of coffee or tea and some time spent journaling about what you're thankful for.
Schedule
November 11: The person who taught me to sew
November 12: My sewing space
November 13: A goal I've reached in my quilting life
November 14: A quilting charity I support/admire
November 15: A designer who inspires me
November 16: Something quilty I'm looking forward to
November 17: A surprising opportunity quilting brought me
November 18: A local quilt shop I love
November 19: A handmade gift from a friend/family member
November 20: The way sewing makes me feel
November 21: A tool I can't live without
November 22: A quilting friend/community that brings me joy
November 23: A creation that beautifies my home
November 24: A lesson that quilting taught me