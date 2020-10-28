Sew Thankful

Sew Thankful is a two-week celebration of things and people to be grateful for in our quilting lives. Each day leading up to Thanksgiving, we'll issue a prompt on social media that will inspire you to share stories or photos of things you're thankful for this holiday season. See below for all the details!

October 28, 2020
How to Participate

  • Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Each day from November 11-24, 2021, we'll post the day's prompt on social media. You can share pictures and stories of what you're grateful for -- either as comments on the posts or on Instagram using the hashtag #ImSewThankful.
  • If you want to take extra time each day to reflect, we have a journaling page you can print here. Start your day with a cup of coffee or tea and some time spent journaling about what you're thankful for.

Schedule

November 11: The person who taught me to sew

November 12: My sewing space

November 13: A goal I've reached in my quilting life

November 14: A quilting charity I support/admire

November 15: A designer who inspires me

November 16: Something quilty I'm looking forward to

November 17: A surprising opportunity quilting brought me

November 18: A local quilt shop I love

November 19: A handmade gift from a friend/family member

November 20: The way sewing makes me feel

November 21: A tool I can't live without

November 22: A quilting friend/community that brings me joy

November 23: A creation that beautifies my home

November 24: A lesson that quilting taught me

