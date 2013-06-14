No-Sew Fall Decor

Place mats made from linen in autumnal hues set the scene for a fall table. Cut a 16x20" rectangle of brown linen and a 14x18" rectangle of orange linen. From fusible web, cut a 15x19" rectangle and a 14x18" rectangle. Following manufacturer's instructions, center 15x19" fusible web piece on brown linen 16x20" piece and press in place with an iron. Repeat to fuse 14x18" fusible web piece on same-size orange linen piece. Remove paper backing. Pull out threads, one at a time, from edges of brown linen piece until you have 1/2" of fringe. Finger-press all edges of the brown linen under 1". Tuck the orange linen inside the pressed and fringed edges of the brown linen; press with an iron to fuse in place. Cover two buttons with additional brown linen scraps and glue to the place mat as a utensil guide.