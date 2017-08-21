Fast Fall Sewing Projects

Updated July 15, 2021

Add autumn style to your home with fast and fun fall decor projects.

Fall in Love

Discover the joy of hand embroidery and embellish a kitchen towel (or two)! Plaid prairie points along the edge add color and texture.

Get the free pattern here.

Autumn Napkin

Add fall flair to a tablescape by appliquéing leaf and flower shapes to a purchased napkin.

Get the free pattern here.

Modern Maple Pillow

Turn a scrappy Maple Leaf block into a contemporary pillow in fall colors.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fall Mug Rugs

Set cups of apple cider on autumn-theme mug rugs.

Get the free patterns here.

Posh Pumpkins

It's pumpkin season! Use plush fabrics for a fall display that can be enjoyed year after year.

Get the free pattern here.

Fall Leaves Place Mat

Frame a bright leaf block with a variety of fabrics for a colorful table setting.

Get the free pattern here.

Go Nuts

Make a bunch of acorn-inspired felt pincushions and needle books, then squirrel them away for holiday gifts.

Get the free pattern here.

Pumpkin Tea Towel

For quick fall decor, machine-appliqué shapes to a purchased tea towel. 

Get the free pattern here.

Soften the Edges

A vine appliqué gracefully climbs up the edge of these loose-woven linen curtains.

Get the free pattern here.

Just a Dash Pillow

A single block composed of a stripe, dot, and swirling floral results in a sophisticated pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

