Fast Fall Sewing Projects
Add autumn style to your home with fast and fun fall decor projects.
Fall in Love
Discover the joy of hand embroidery and embellish a kitchen towel (or two)! Plaid prairie points along the edge add color and texture.
Autumn Napkin
Add fall flair to a tablescape by appliquéing leaf and flower shapes to a purchased napkin.
Modern Maple Pillow
Turn a scrappy Maple Leaf block into a contemporary pillow in fall colors.
Fall Mug Rugs
Set cups of apple cider on autumn-theme mug rugs.
Posh Pumpkins
It's pumpkin season! Use plush fabrics for a fall display that can be enjoyed year after year.
Fall Leaves Place Mat
Frame a bright leaf block with a variety of fabrics for a colorful table setting.
Go Nuts
Make a bunch of acorn-inspired felt pincushions and needle books, then squirrel them away for holiday gifts.
Pumpkin Tea Towel
For quick fall decor, machine-appliqué shapes to a purchased tea towel.
Soften the Edges
A vine appliqué gracefully climbs up the edge of these loose-woven linen curtains.
Just a Dash Pillow
A single block composed of a stripe, dot, and swirling floral results in a sophisticated pillow.