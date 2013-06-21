Fall Quilt Projects
Feature rich colors and autumn motifs in quilts, wall hangings, and table toppers that are ideal for the fall season.
Rustling Leaves
Subtle color shifts in the background allow dark triangles to dance across a quilt top.
Autumn Gems
Don't be fooled by the hexagon shapes that bounce across the surface of this fall-inspired throw. The shapes are formed with a trapezoid pattern.
Changing Seasons
Celebrate autumn with a wall quilt composed of traditional Churn Dash blocks pieced in fall-inspired prints.
Logging On
Dig into your scrap basket and make blocks that start with center squares and build out.
Maple Leaf Farm
Cultivate a trio of techniques-hand and machine appliqué and hand embroidery-on a throw that has a harvest theme.
Pinwheels & Pumpkin Seeds
A double helping of patchwork and appliqué makes this wall hanging a fall delight.
Fall Favorites Quilt
Combine three beloved quilt blocks—Churn Dash, Courthouse Steps, and Irish Chain—in a seasonal quilt.
Cabins at Valley Forge
A traditional Log Cabin quilt includes plenty of folk art appeal with large stars and cross-stitches hand-quilted with perle cotton.
The Great Pumpkin
Assorted fall colors are the perfect combination in this folksy wall quilt.
Amber Fields
Arrange 100 Shoo Fly blocks on point to make this rich, autumnal throw.
Chocolate Sparkle
Taupes, browns, and other neutrals give timeless appeal to a classic quilt.
Harvest Rows
Halloween hues and striped shashing set the tone for a scrappy quilt composed of vertical strips.
Ease into Autumn
This showcase for fall-tone fabrics is fast to cut and quick to piece.
Apple Crisp
Brown sugar hues and a bounty of reds are sprinkled throughout a tantalizing throw featuring Snowball and Four-Patch blocks.
A Dash of Autumn
Look closely: There really aren't Churn Dash blocks in this quilt. It's the intersections of the asymmetrical block that create the appearance of Church Dash.
Fall Picnic Quilt
Traditional fall colors mix surprising well with aqua, pink, and coral for a picnic basket quilt that has autumnal style.
Green Acres
Tiny Square-in-a-Square units look like perfectly manicured olive-green fields viewed from above.
Little Bit of Fall
Combine Four-Patch units into Nine-Patch blocks with sashing for a simple and traditional wall hanging.
Side Dish
Serve up a delightful asymmetrical quilt by wrapping a helping of Broken Dishes blocks with appliquéd and pieced borders on just two sides.
Autumn Bliss
Enjoy the wonders of autumn year-round-without any raking. Appliqué wool oak leaves and acorns, and hand-quilt to create a stunning wall hanging.
Pumpkin Patch Wall Quilt
Piece pumpkin blocks in a palette of rich fall colors for a seasonal quilt.
Falling Leaves
This oh-sew-easy bed quilt makes creating curves a breeze when you learn the trick-fusible appliqué.
Autumn Spice
Black and cream prints work together to unify striking reddish hues ranging from paprika to cinnamon.
Orchard Lane
Time-saving strip piecing makes it easy to complete a Four-Patch quilt.
Shifts of Nature
Choose deep, rich batiks in inviting earth tones for a wall hanging with natural style. Play with a subtle shift of browns to provide a framework and make setting triangles stand out.
Flight of Geese
Gather a bevy of fall-tone prints for a seasonal throw that showcases the classic Flying Geese block.
Fun Fall Scene
Fun fall prints and wonky pieced blocks make up a whimsical autumn wall hanging. A pumpkin block in assorted oranges pops off the quilt for a bright seasonal design.
Rustic Zigzag Wall Hanging
Gold, brown, and rust fabrics combine beautifully to create a graphic fall wall hanging.
On the Fly
Fins, feathers, and fur fussy-cut from nature-motif fabrics punctuate the warm colors of this flannel throw made for anyone who loves the outdoors.
Natural Beauty
A woodsy quilt featuring faux wood-grain fabric and tree-ring-style quilting will have you yearning for the great outdoors.
Feels Like Fall
Mark autumn's arrival with a scrappy wall hanging of Flying Geese and pieced pumpkins. It's a great way to use up some of your stash.
Nature's Canvas
Soften the look of a wall quilt with painterly prints showcasing brushstrokes, stamped designs, and unevenly drawn geometrics. Use a mix of floral, leaf, and bright pops of color for an artist's take on nature.
Fall Spice Bed Quilt
Select an assortment of fall-theme fabrics and sew hexagons into a cozy bed quilt.
Fall's Falling Leaves
Use classic autumn colors to transform four blocks into a fabulous fall wall hanging. A cream hue frames the tumbling leaves in the center.
Tumbling Leaves
Autumn's olive, ecru, and cinnamon tones drift indoors in this striking wall quilt. Two sizes of maple leaves are easily constructed with simple squares and triangles.
Shades of Autumn
Autumn appliqués are a perfect match for an easy-to-piece quilt. The Nine-Patch blocks and border triangles are quick to assemble with strip piecing. Blanket-stitching completes the look.
Poppy Path
Two white prints form zigzag paths against a backdrop of red and orange florals for a beautiful wall quilt.
Maple Leaf Log Cabins
Each leaf in this wall hanging stands out from its low-contrast, neutral-tone frame.
Prickly Stars
A classic pattern yields star-studded results. Every Feathered Star block is made from different fabrics, perfect for using a multitude of scraps. Or, make uniform stars by limiting your fabric choices.