Add fall flair to a tablescape by appliquéing leaf and flower shapes to a purchased napkin.

Inspired by: Table Leaves from designer Mary Blythe

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

18"-square linen napkin

3-1/2×5" piece each tan print and green print (leaf appliqués)

tan print and green print (leaf appliqués) 2"-square piece maroon print (flower appliqué)

Lightweight fusible web

6-millimeter buttons: orange and brown

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace Pattern A twice and Pattern B once, leaving 1/4" between tracings. Cut out fusible-web shapes roughly 1/8" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto designated fabric; let cool. Cut out shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From tan print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From green print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From maroon print, cut:

1 of Pattern B

Assemble Napkin

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange appliqués on front corner of napkin. Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions.

Autumn Napkin

2. Using thread that matches appliqués, machine-zigzag-stitch edges of each shape.

3. Referring to photo and Appliqué Placement Diagram, use brown thread to machine-straight-stitch leaf veins in leaf shapes.