Winter Wonderland

Prints of evergreen and icy blue conjure up images of winter walks. A big center block displays a forest scene that extends the seasonality of this throw. Fabrics are from the Winter Menagerie collection by Jason Yenter for In the Beginning Fabrics .

Inspired by Maple Leaf Farm from designer Bobbie Ashley

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

7⁄8 yards green stripe (quilt center)

7⁄8 yards multicolor snowflake print (quilt center)

3⁄4 yards cream print (quilt center)

1-1⁄8 yards dark blue print (quilt center, border corners, binding)

1⁄4 yard light blue print (quilt center)

1-1⁄8 yards multicolor stripe (quilt center, border)

3⁄4 yards tree print (quilt center)

3-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

67" square batting

Finished quilt: 59" square

Finished basket block: 8-1⁄4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green stripe, cut:

8--9-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 large triangles total (If you're using a stripe, as in the featured quilt, refer to Cutting Diagram to cut half of the squares diagonally in one direction and the remaining squares in half in the opposite direction.)

winter-wonderlandlg_2.jpg

From multicolor snowflake print, cut:

1--17-3⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 extra-large triangles total

4--9-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 large triangles total

From cream print, cut:

4--9-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 large triangles total

2--6-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 medium triangles total

2--3-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

16--2-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 32 extra-small triangles total

8--1-7⁄8x6" rectangles

4--1-7⁄8" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

7--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

1--17-3⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 extra-large triangles total

4--5" squares

From light blue print, cut:

4 each of patterns H and H reversed

20--2-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 40 extra-small triangles total

From multicolor stripe, cut:

6--5x42" strips for border

2--3-5⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

4--1-7⁄8" squares

From tree print, cut:

1--17" square

4--8-3⁄4" squares

Assemble Large Flying Geese Units

1. Referring to Diagram 1 (note direction of stripe), sew together a green stripe large triangle and a multicolor snowflake print extra-large triangle; tip of green stripe triangle will extend past corner of snowflake triangle. Press seam toward green stripe triangle. In same manner, add a second green stripe large triangle to multicolor snowflake print triangle to make a green-and-snowflake Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 17x8-3⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four green-and-snowflake Flying Geese units total.

winter-wonderlandlg_3.jpg

2. Using cream print large triangles and dark blue print extra-large triangles, repeat Step 1 to make four cream-and-blue Flying Geese units.

Assemble Basket Blocks

1. Sew together a light blue print extra-small triangle and a cream print extra-small triangle to make a triangle-square (Diagram 2). Press seam away from light blue print. The triangle-square should be 1-7⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 32 triangle-squares total.

winter-wonderlandlg_4A.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together a multicolor stripe small triangle, a multicolor stripe 1-7⁄8" square, a light blue print H piece, and a light blue print H reversed piece in two vertical rows. Press seams toward multicolor stripe. Join rows; press seam in one direction. Add cream print medium triangle to make basket unit (Diagram 4). Press seam toward cream triangle. Repeat to make four basket units total.

winter-wonderlandlg_4B.jpg

winter-wonderlandlg_4C.jpg

3. Sew together a cream print 1-7⁄8x6" rectangle and a light blue print extra-small triangle to make Unit A (Diagram 5). Press seam toward rectangle. Reversing placement of triangle, repeat to make Unit B. Repeat to make four each of units A and B.

winter-wonderlandlg_4D.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together four triangle-squares in a vertical row. Press seams in one direction. Join a cream print 1-7⁄8" square and four triangle-squares in a horizontal row. Press as before. Sew vertical then horizontal rows to cream print edges of basket unit. Press seams toward basket unit.

winter-wonderlandlg_4E.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 7, sew side units A and B to adjacent edges of Step 4 unit. Press seams away from side units. Add a cream print small triangle to bottom right-hand corner to make a basket block. Press seam toward small triangle. The block should be 8-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

winter-wonderlandlg_4F.jpg

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make four basket blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew together a green stripe large triangle and a multicolor snowflake print large triangle to make a large triangle-square (Diagram 8). Press seam toward green stripe. The triangle-square should be 8-3⁄4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight large triangle-squares total.

winter-wonderlandlg_5A.jpg

2. Referring to top left-hand corner of quilt center in Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together one tree print 8-3⁄4" square, one basket block, and two large triangle-squares (note stripe direction) in pairs. Press seams toward triangle-squares. Join pairs to make a corner segment. Press seam toward top row. The segment should be 17" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner segments total.

winter-wonderlandlg_5B_0.jpg

3. Referring to middle unit in top row of quilt center in Quilt Assembly Diagram, join a cream-and-blue Flying Geese unit and green-and-snowflake Flying Geese unit to make a side segment. Press seam toward cream-and-blue Flying Geese unit. The segment should be 17" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side segments total.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together corner segments, side segments, and tree print 17" square in three horizontal rows. Press seams toward side segments. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward middle row. The quilt center should be 50" square including seam allowances.

Assemble And Add Borders

1. Cut and piece multicolor stripe 5x42" strips to make:

4--5x50" border strips

2. Sew two border strips to opposite edges of quilt center.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew dark blue print 5" squares to ends of remaining border strips to make two pieced border strips. Press seams toward border strips. Add pieced border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.