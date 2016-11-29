Winter Infinity Scarf
Choose favorite fabrics for a scarf that will keep you warm (and look fashionable) all winter long.
Snuggle up this winter with a stylish scarf! Our tip for closing seams with an invisible stitch is a foolproof finish.
Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily here from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.
The 25 Days of Quiltmas video series is brought to you by: Benartex, BERNINA, The Grace Company, and The Warm Company. Visit their websites for more products that make holiday sewing easy and fun!