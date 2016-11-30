Wine Bottle Holder

A bottle of wine is always a thoughtful gift, but you can personalize it by enclosing it in a handmade bag. Our tip for sewing the circle bottom to the holder will create a polished finish.

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily here from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.