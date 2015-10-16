We Love Ornaments
Make a list and check it twice for must-have holiday ornaments you can finish in a snap using festive novelty prints.
Designer: Jennifer Keltner
Materials
- 12" square solid cream (ornament backs)
- 12" square red-and-teal novelty print (ornament fronts)
- 12" square fusible batting
- 2-2⁄3 yards 5⁄16"-wide ribbon: red or teal (hangers)
- 3⁄4"-diameter button: red (optional)
- Pinking shears
Finished ornament: 2-3⁄4" diameter
Assemble Ornaments
1. Layer solid cream, fusible batting, and red-and-teal novelty print (faceup) 12" squares (Photo 1). Following manufacturer's instructions for fusible batting, press layers together; let cool.
2. Using a decorative stitch on your sewing machine, sew layers together about 1⁄4" from edge of each circle motif (Photo 2).
3. Using pinking shears, trim around edge of one circle motif, cutting through all layers, to make a circle unit (Photo 3). Repeat to cut out remaining circle units.
4. From red or teal ribbon, cut:
- 16--6"-long pieces
5. Fold a 6"-long piece of ribbon in half. Position raw ends on a circle unit back, about 3⁄8" from top edge of unit (Photo 4). To attach hanger and complete ornament, hand-stitch ribbon ends securely to back and batting only, making sure no stitches show on front of ornament. Repeat with remaining circle units and ribbon pieces.
6. If desired, center and hand-stitch a red button on an ornament front.