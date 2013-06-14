Warm Wishes

Whip up a cheery felted wool mitten to give away or hang on a Christmas tree. The ornament can double as a holder for small gifts, trinkets, or gift cards.

Designer: Christine Lockhart of All My Bags & Quilts Too

Materials

4x7" rectangle white felted wool (appliqué)

12x18" rectangle black felted wool (mitten)

4" square brown felted wool (appliqués)

8" square red plaid felted wool (mitten cuff)

Embroidery floss: white, brown, bright orange, black, green, and red

14" of 1/2"-diameter white cord

1/2 yard 1/4"-wide red check ribbon

3/8x1" metal charm (optional)

Freezer paper

Embroidery needle

Finished mitten: 7x9-1/2"

Quantities are for 100% wool fabrics.

Prepare and Cut Fabrics

Felted wool doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of appliqué pieces. To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry on high heat and steam-press. Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns. To use freezer paper for cutting appliqué shapes, complete the following steps.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns A–C. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out freezer-paper shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Using a hot dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto right sides of designated wools; let cool. Cut out wool shapes on drawn lines. Peel off freezer paper.

From white wool, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From black wool, cut:

1 each of patterns D and D reversed

From brown wool, cut:

1 each of patterns B and C

From red plaid wool, cut:

4 of Pattern E

Appliqué Mitten

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, center white wool A snowman and brown wool B and C arms on black wool D mitten; pin in place.

warm-wisheslg_3_0.jpg

2. Using two strands of white embroidery floss, blanket-stitch snowman in place. To blanket-stitch, pull needle up at A, form a reverse L shape with floss, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb (Blanket Stitch Diagram). Push needle down at B and come up at C to secure stitch. Continue in same manner.

warm-wisheslg_3a.jpg

3. Using two strands of brown embroidery floss and a couching stitch, sew arms in place. To make a couching stitch, work small stitches, 1/4" to 3/8" apart, back and forth over arm (Couching Stitch Diagram).

warm-wisheslg_3b.jpg

4. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, use a quilter's pencil to outline snowman's carrot nose. Using two strands of bright orange embroidery floss, fill in area with satin stitching (Satin Stitch Diagram).

warm-wisheslg_3c.jpg

5. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, use two strands of black embroidery floss to stitch French knots for snowman's eyes and mouth. To make a French knot, pull needle and floss through at point where knot is desired (A on the French Knot Diagram). Wrap floss around needle twice without twisting it. Insert tip of needle into fabric at B, 1/16" away from A. Gently push wraps down needle to meet fabric. Pull needle and trailing floss through fabric slowly and smoothly.

warm-wisheslg_3d.jpg

6. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, use two strands of green embroidery floss to make three Xs for buttons on snowman appliqué.

7. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, use two strands of white embroidery floss to make a star-stitch snowflake. To make a star stitch, pull needle up at A, then push it down at B (Star Stitch Diagram). Bring needle up at C and push it down at D. Pull needle up at E and push it down at F. Pull needle up at G and push it down at H to complete a star stitch.

warm-wisheslg_3e.jpg

8. Repeat Step 7 to make nine star-stitch snowflakes total.

Assemble Mitten

1. Using two strands of red embroidery floss and a blanket stitch, sew two red plaid wool E pieces with wrong sides together to make a cuff (Diagram 1). Repeat to make a second cuff.

Warm Wishes

2. Center a cuff at top of appliquéd mitten, overlapping long edges 1/2"; blanket-stitch cuff to mitten to make mitten front (Diagram 2). Repeat with remaining cuff and black wool D reversed piece to make mitten back.

warm-wisheslg_4a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, position ends of white cord on wrong side of mitten back; tack in place.

warm-wisheslg_4b_0.jpg

4. Place mitten front atop mitten back with wrong sides together. Pin pieces together.

5. Using two strands of red embroidery floss, blanket-stitch around outer edges, leaving top cuff edges open but securing white cord at start and end of stitching (Diagram 4).

warm-wisheslg_4c.jpg