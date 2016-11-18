Tree Tops Quilt

Need an easy and festive quilt for the holidays? This evergreen tree quilt looks complicated, but is made up of simple Flying Geese units! See our trick for making Flying Geese units perfect every time.

Use our tips for making perfect Flying Geese to whip up this Christmas quilt in no time! It's the perfect way to brighten a wall with a forest that truly is evergreen.

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.