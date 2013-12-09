Tiered Tree

It's a breeze to set up a decoupage tree created with stackable terra-cotta pots. Fabrics are from the 12 Days of Christmas collection by Kate Spain for Moda Fabrics.

Materials

Terra-cotta pots: one each in 3", 4", and 6" diameter

3--2-1⁄2×42" strips green print No. 1 (lower tree)

2-1⁄2×42" strip green print No. 2 (center tree)

2-1⁄2×42" strip green print No. 3 (upper tree)

4--2-1⁄2×42" strips assorted red prints (ruffled trim)

Decoupage medium, such as Mod Podge

Small sponge brush

1"-diameter decorative button (tree topper)

Fabric glue

Finished tree: 6-1⁄2×13"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Designer Angela Yosten used strips from a precut fabric roll to cover the terra-cotta pots. To create a similar look for your fabric strips, you might wish to cut the edges with pinking shears.

From green print No. 1, cut:

9--2-1⁄2×9" strips

From green print No. 2, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×7" strips

From green print No. 3, cut:

4-2-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" strips

Decoupage Pots

1. Paint a thick layer of decoupage medium onto outside of 6" terra- cotta pot using sponge brush. Also coat inside upper edge of pot.

2. Place a green print No. 1-2-1⁄2×9" strip onto pot vertically. Tuck one end into hole in bottom of pot, then wrap excess fabric around upper edge of pot.

101643433_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with remaining green print No. 1 strips, overlapping fabric strips as necessary to cover entire outside of pot, to make lower tree. Let dry.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 using 4" pot and green print No. 2 strips to make center tree.

5. Repeat steps 1–3 using 3" pot and green print No. 3 strips to make upper tree.

6. Apply a thin coat of decoupage medium to each fabric-strip covered pot to keep fabrics in place and seal. Let dry.

Add Ruffled Trim

1. With wrong side inside, fold an assorted red print 2-1⁄2×42" strip in half lengthwise. Lightly press, then unfold. Fold long edges to meet at center; press again. Zigzag-stitch down center of strip, securing both raw edges in stitching.

101643434_600.jpg

2. With a long stitch length (5 millimeter), sew a straight line of basting stitches down center of strip, leaving thread tails at each end for gathering.

3. Pull up bobbin thread tails to evenly gather strip to length necessary to fit around desired pot rim. Use fabric glue to secure ruffled strip to pot rim, turning under short ends to hide raw edges. Let dry.

101643435_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 with two red print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to adhere a ruffled strip to each remaining pot rim.

5. For ruffled tree top, repeat steps 1 and 2 with remaining red print 2-1⁄2×42" strip. Then pull up bobbin thread tails to gather strip as tightly as possible, coiling it to make a flower. Hand-stitch flower to secure layers together, then glue it to bottom of smallest pot.

Finish Tiered Tree

1. Glue decorative button to center of coiled flower to make tree topper. Let dry.

101635367_600.jpg