This ornament has a pocket to hold a gift card. After the gift card has been used, the bauble can decorate trees for years to come.

DESIGNER: Kathleen Berlew (flossandfleece.blogspot.com)

Finished size: 4×5"

Materials

9×12" rectangle light blue wool felt (foundation, backing, gift card pocket)

4" square white wool felt (snowman)

3" square blue wool felt (scarf, hat)

1" square gold wool felt (nose)

1" square red wool felt (bird)

Freezer paper

5×6" rectangle white tissue paper

Embroidery floss: white, blue, gold, red, light blue, brown, black

3—1⁄4"-diameter buttons: black

5×6" rectangle cardboard

9" length of 1⁄8"-wide ribbon: red (hanger)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use freezer paper to cut appliqué shapes, complete the following steps.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄4" between tracings. Cut out freezer-paper shapes roughly 1⁄8" outside traced lines.

2. Using a hot dry iron, press each freezer-paper shape, shiny side down, onto designated wool felt; let cool. Cut out wool felt shapes on drawn lines. Peel off freezer paper.

From light blue felt, cut:

2 of Ornament Pattern

1—2-3⁄4 ×3-3⁄4" rectangle

From white felt, cut:

1 each of pattern A–C

From blue felt, cut:

1 each of patterns D–G

From gold felt, cut:

1 of Pattern H

From red plaid, cut:

16—2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From red felt, cut:

1 of Pattern I

Appliqué and Embroider Snowman

Use two strands of embroidery floss in matching colors to stitch appliqués and embroider unless otherwise stated.

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position felt A–I pieces on a light blue felt ornament piece, making sure pieces overlap as marked on pattern pieces. Sew in place in alphabetical order using matching floss and a backstitch.

Sweet Snowman Ornament

2. Trace Full-Size Embroidery Pattern onto white tissue paper 5×6" rectangle.

3. Pin traced tissue paper to Step 1 unit. Using brown floss, split-stitch along lines for arms through felt and tissue paper. Using black floss and a backstitch, embroider snowman's eyes and mouth and bird's eye. Using white floss and straight stitches, embroider snowflake spokes and add French knots to end of each. Gently tear away tissue paper. Sew on buttons using black floss to make front panel.

4. To make fringe on scarf, cut two 5"-long strands of red floss and fold them together. Thread the four cut ends through a needle. Starting from front of Step 3 unit, insert needle at A, on stitch line of scarf bottom (Diagram 1). Slowly pull needle through to back, holding folded loop against front so it doesn't slip through. Bring needle up at B, 1⁄8" from edge of scarf appliqué, and pull it through loop to make knot. Pull tight, then trim to 1⁄2" to make fringe. Repeat to make six fringes total.

Sweet Snowman Ornament

5. To make tassel on hat, cut three 1-1⁄2"-long strands of red floss. Fold strands in half to make a bundle, then tie bundle in center with two 6"-long strands of red floss, leaving tails. Thread tails on needle and sew them to top of hat, securing tassel. Add two small straight stitches to anchor tassel in place.

Assemble Ornament

1. Center light blue felt 2-3⁄4 ×3-3⁄4" rectangle on remaining light blue ornament piece; pin. Using light blue floss and a backstitch, sew a scant 1⁄8" along side and bottom edges of rectangle to attach pocket and make back panel (Diagram 2).

Sweet Snowman Ornament