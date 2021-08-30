Stocking Up

Customize a basic stocking pattern in your style (or the recipient’s style) with fabric choices, quilting variations, and cuff or facing options.

DESIGNERS: Elizabeth Tisinger Beese and Alison Gamm

Finished size: 11-1⁄4 ×18"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

For unpieced stocking:

1⁄2 yard main print (stocking front and back)

For striped stocking:

3⁄4 yard total assorted prints (stocking front and back)

For every stocking:

2⁄3 yard coordinating print (lining and cuff or facing)

21×28" lightweight cotton batting

Air-soluble or heat-away marking pen

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Before cutting pieces, determine whether you want a cuff or a facing at the top edge of the stocking. A cuff is made from a doubled piece of fabric and will show on the outside of the stocking (see first stocking in photo). A facing is a single layer of fabric that will cleanly finish the top edge of the stocking but will not show on the outside of the stocking (see third stocking in photo).

For Unpieced Stocking:

From main print, cut:

2—14×21" rectangles

From coordinating print, cut:

2—14×21" lining rectangles

1—8×15-1⁄2" rectangle for cuff or 1—2×15-1⁄2" strip for facing

From scrap of main print or coordinating print, cut:

1—2-1⁄2 ×6" strip for loop

From cotton batting, cut:

2—14×21" rectangles

For Striped Stocking:

From assorted prints, cut:

28—1-7⁄8 ×13" strips

From coordinating print, cut:

2—14×21" lining rectangles

1—8×15-1⁄2" rectangle for cuff or 1—2×15-1⁄2" strip for facing

From scrap of main print or coordinating print, cut:

1—2-1⁄2 ×6" strip for loop

From cotton batting, cut:

2—14×21" rectangles

Quilt Layered Rectangles

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

For Unpieced Stocking:

1. Layer main print 14×21" rectangle right side up atop batting and lining 14×21" rectangles; baste. Repeat to layer and baste remaining main print, batting, and lining 14×21" rectangles. (For the second stocking, designer Elizabeth Tisinger Beese omitted the batting because she had cut the main print 14×21" rectangles from a vintage quilt; she pieced together areas as necessary to avoid the quilt's threadbare areas and holes.)

2. Quilt each rectangle stack as desired to make two quilted rectangles (Diagram 1). For one stocking, Elizabeth stitched parallel diagonal lines about 1-1⁄8" apart. For another stocking, she quilted along the lines of each small snowflake in the fabric print. (She did not quilt the third stocking made from a vintage quilt.)

Stocking Up

For Striped Stocking:

The striped stocking uses a quilt-as-you-go method, meaning the piecing and quilting are done all in one step.

1. Layer a batting 14×21" rectangle atop a 14×21" lining rectangle. With right sides together, position two assorted print 1-7⁄8 ×13" strips at bottom of rectangles. Sew through all layers 1⁄4" from top edge of layered strips (Diagram 2). Press open top strip (Diagram 3).

Stocking Up

Stocking Up

2. Add a third assorted print strip to top edge of second strip, sewing through all layers in same manner (diagrams 4 and 5).

Stocking Up

Stocking Up

3. Repeat Step 2 to sew 14 total strips to layered rectangles to make a quilted rectangle (Diagram 6).

Stocking Up

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make a second quilted rectangle.

Cut Out and Assemble Stocking Body

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Stocking Pattern. To use pattern, trace it onto a large sheet of paper and cut out.

1. Using an air-soluble or a heat-away marking pen, trace around Stocking Pattern onto right side of one quilted rectangle (Diagram 7). Do not cut out yet. Baste on drawn line.

Stocking Up

2. With right sides together, layer both quilted rectangles. Using a short stitch length, sew just inside basting line, leaving top edge open, to make stocking body (Diagram 8). Cut out stocking body a scant 1⁄4" from stitching. Using a wide, short zigzag stitch, sew along all raw edges except the top to prevent fraying (Diagram 9).

Stocking Up

Stocking Up

Finish Stocking

With right sides together, fold print 2-1⁄2 ×6" strip in half lengthwise. Sew long edges together with a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Turn right side out and press flat to make loop strip (Diagram 10).

Stocking Up

For Stocking with Cuff:

1. With right side inside, fold coordinating print 8×15-1⁄2" rectangle in half widthwise to make a 7-3⁄4 ×8" rectangle (Diagram 11). Sew 8" edges together with a 1⁄4" seam allowance to make a tube. Press seam open. With wrong side inside, fold in half to make cuff.

Stocking Up

2. Make sure stocking body is wrong side out. Fold loop strip in half, and align raw edges with top of stocking body at the heel side; baste in place (Diagram 12).

Stocking Up

3. Slip cuff, folded edge down, over top of stocking body. Align raw edges; place cuff seam at heel side of stocking body (Diagram 13). Sew together through all layers along top raw edges with 1⁄4" seam.

Stocking Up

4. Turn stocking body right side out. Fold cuff down and press flat to complete stocking (Diagram 14).

Stocking Up

For Stocking with Facing:

1. Fold coordinating print 2×15-1⁄2" strip in half widthwise and sew short edges together with a 1⁄4" seam allowance to make facing (Diagram 15). Press seam open.

Stocking Up

2. Turn stocking body right side out. Fold loop strip in half, and align raw edges with top of stocking body at the heel side; baste in place (Diagram 16).

Stocking Up

3. Slip facing over top of stocking body. Align raw edges; place facing seam at heel side of stocking body (Diagram 17). Sew together through all layers along top raw edges with 1⁄4" seam.

Stocking Up

4. Turn stocking body wrong side out. Fold facing down and press flat. Turn under facing raw edge 1⁄4" and hand-stitch in place, being sure to catch only lining of stocking (Diagram 18). Turn stocking body right side out and press flat to complete stocking.