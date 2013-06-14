Spruce It Up Throw

Assemble an entire forest of these easy pine trees in no time. They're simply pieced backgrounds topped with fusible appliqué.

Designer: Karen Montgomery

Materials

7--1⁄3-yard pieces assorted red prints (blocks)

5⁄8 yard white print (blocks)

7--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted green prints (tree appliqués)

2--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted gold prints (star appliqués)

2--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted brown prints (tree trunk appliqués)

1⁄3 yard dark green check (inner border)

2 yards red swirl print (outer border)

3⁄4 yard green stripe (binding)

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

61x77" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Gold machine-embroidery thread

Finished quilt: 54-1⁄2x70-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: Tree: 10x16"; Rail Fence: 10x8"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. Cut outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvage). Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Trace the zigzag and scallop garlands on four A trees each. (The remaining trees will be undecorated.) Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of designated fabrics; let cool.

3. With gold thread, straight-stitch along the zigzag and scallop garlands on the green print A trees to mark placement of decorative stitches.

4. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From assorted red prints, cut:

48--3-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangles (12 sets of four matching rectangles)

20--2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles

From white print, cut:

12--4-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted green prints, cut:

12 of Pattern A

From assorted gold prints, cut:

12 of Pattern B

From assorted brown prints, cut:

12 of Pattern C

From dark green check, cut:

7--1-1⁄2x42" strips for inner border

From red swirl print, cut:

2--6-1⁄2x72" outer border strips

2--6-1⁄2x56" outer border strips

From green stripe, cut:

1--26" square, cutting it into enough 2-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to equal 260" in length for binding

Assemble and Appliqué Tree Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew a set of four red print 3-1/2x10-1/2" rectangles to a white print 4-1/2x10-1/2" rectangle, starting with the long edges, to make an applique foundation. Press all seams toward red print. The applique foundation should be 10-1/2x16-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 applique foundations total.

spruce-it-uplg_3A.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, place a green print A tree on each applique foundation. (Tilt half of the trees to the left and half to the right.) Arrange a gold print B star and a brown print C trunk under tree. Fuse all pieces in place.

spruce-it-uplg_3B_0.jpg

3. Using black thread, machine-blanket-stitch around appliques to make 12 tree blocks total.

4. Using gold thread and a short, wide zigzag stitch, sew along the marked zigzag garland lines on four trees. (At pivot points, extend stitching beyond tree edges.)

5. Using gold thread and a decorative machine stitch, sew along the marked scallop garland lines on four trees.

Assemble Rail Fence Blocks

Aligning long edges, sew together five assorted red print 2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles to make a Rail Fence block (Diagram 2). Press seams in one direction. The block should be 10-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Rail Fence blocks total.

spruce-it-uplg_4.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out the 12 tree blocks and the four Rail Fence blocks in four vertical rows.

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2x56-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece dark green check 1-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2x72" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2x56" inner border strips

2. Aligning long edges, join each short inner border strip to a short red swirl print outer border strip to make two short border units total. Press seams toward inner border strip. Join each long inner border strip with a long red swirl print outer border strip to make two long border units total. Press seams toward outer border strips.

3. Beginning and ending 1⁄4" from quilt center edges, sew short border units to short edges of quilt center. Repeat to add long border units to remaining edges, mitering the corners, to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border units.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Karen machine-quilted a star in each Rail Fence block and outline-quilted close to the edge of each appliqué. On the outer border, she sewed six parallel lines random distances apart to give the border texture and depth.