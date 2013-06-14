Snowman Door Hanger

Cotton scraps, buttons, and batting for the snowman's body give this delightful jingle-bells door hanger one-of-a-kind character. What a great gift for family and friends!

Quilt Designer: Kim Diehl

From American Patchwork & Quilting, December 2006

Materials

1-1/2x20" rectangle green print (foundation)

1-1/2x20" rectangle light tan print (foundation)

8--1-1/2" squares assorted prints (foundation)

5x7" rectangle white batting (snowman body applique)

7x12" rectangle cranberry print (hat applique, handle)

Scraps of orange and gold prints (nose and star appliques)

1/2x7" strip blue homespun (scarf)

5x11" backing fabric

5x11" batting

6 small buttons in assorted sizes and colors

No. 8 perle cotton: black, red

Embroidery floss: brown

2 jingle bells

Lightweight fusible web

Freezer paper

Thread: monofilament, black

Polyester fiberfill

No. 5 embroidery needle

Finished size: 4x10" (excluding handle)

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download This Project" to download the full-size patterns. Patterns are reversed for fusing and a method of freezer-paper applique. Make a template of Pattern E.

To use fusible web for appliquéing patterns A and C, complete following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving a small space between tracings. Cut out fusible-web pieces just outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web pieces onto wrong side of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines; peel off paper backings.

To use freezer paper for appliquéing patterns B and D, complete following steps.

1. Position freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines.

2. With a hot, dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto wrong sides of fabrics; let cool. Cut out shapes, adding 3/16" seam allowance. Cut seam allowances slightly narrower at star points; clip inner curves and corners as necessary.

3. On each applique shape, use tip of iron to press seam allowance over edge of freezer paper. (Secure seam allowances with fabric glue stick if desired.)

From batting, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From cranberry print, cut:

1 of Pattern B

2 of Pattern E

From orange print, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From gold print, cut:

1 of Pattern D

Assemble Applique Foundation

1. Sew together the green print 1-1/2x20" rectangle and the light tan print 1-1/2x20" rectangle to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam toward green print. Cut the strip set into four 4-1/2"-wide segments.

img_winterswelcomelg_3a.jpg

2. Join the 4-1/2"-wide segments along long edges (Diagram 2). Press seams toward green print.

img_winterswelcomelg_3b.jpg

3. Lay out eight assorted print 1-1/2" squares in two rows (Diagram 3). Join squares in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Sew rows together; press seam to one side.

Snowman Door Hanger

4. Join units from steps 2 and 3 to make applique foundation. Press seam toward larger unit. The foundation should be 4-1/2x10-1/2", including seam allowances

5. Fold applique foundation in half lengthwise; finger-press to mark the center. Referring to Diagram 4, use an acrylic ruler and rotary cutter to make two 45-degree cuts to form a point.

img_winterswelcomelg_3c.jpg

Prepare Handle

1. Fold a 1/4" to 1/2" pleat in ends of each cranberry print E piece so they are the same width as the centers. Stay-stitch pleats just inside raw edges.

2. Layer two cranberry print E pieces; sew together along both long edges. Turn handle right side out and press.

Applique Hanger

1. Referring to Applique Placement Diagram, arrange snowman body and nose on applique foundation. Thread blue homespun 1/2x7" strip under snowman body and tie in front. Fuse appliques in place. Using black thread, hand- or machine-blanket-stitch around snowman body.

img_winterswelcomelg_4.jpg

2. Arrange hat and star appliques on snowman; baste. Use monofilament thread and a blind-hem stitch or tiny zigzag to machine-stitch around appliques. On back side of hat and star, trim away excess quilt top fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. Gently peel freezer paper away from fabric.

Embellish Hanger

1. Layer appliqued foundation right side up atop batting.

2. Referring to Applique Placement Diagram, use black perle cotton and a No. 5 embroidery needle to sew a running stitch around appliqués and an X-pattern through pieced squares at the top of hanger. To make a running stitch, pull needle up at A and insert it back into fabric at B, 1/8" away from A (Running Stitch Diagram). Pull needle up at C, 1/8" away from B, and continue in the same manner.

img_winterswelcomelg_5a.jpg

3. Using black perle cotton, add seven French knots to form the eyes and mouth. To make a French knot, pull thread through at A (French Knot Diagram). Wrap thread around needle two or three times. Insert tip of needle into fabric at B, 1/16" away from A. Gently push wraps down needle to meet fabric. Pull needle and trailing thread through fabric slowly and smoothly.

img_winterswelcomelg_5b.jpg

4. Using two strands of brown embroidery floss, stem-stitch branchlike arms. To stem-stitch, pull needle up at A (Stem Stitch Diagram). Insert needle back into fabric at B, about 3/8" away from A. Then, holding floss out of the way, bring needle back up at C and pull floss through so it lies flat against fabric. The distances between points A, B, and C should be equal. Pull with equal tautness after each stitch.

img_winterswelcomelg_5c.jpg

5. Add five small buttons to snowman's body and one button to star to complete hanger front.

Finish Hanger

1. Trim batting even with edges of hanger front. Position handle ends 1/2" in from each corner along top edge. Stay-stitch just inside hanger's raw edges.

2. Layer hanger front and backing with handle sandwiched inside; pin.

3. Sew together, leaving an opening on one side. (Be careful not to catch handle in the side seams when stitching.)

4. Turn right side out through opening; lightly stuff with fiberfill. Whipstitch opening closed.