Snowflakes Wall Hanging

In an entryway or on the front door, this wintry wall hanging celebrates the frosty season.

Inspired by "Wintry Mix" designer Karen Montgomery

Materials

1/4 yard white-on-white print (snowflake appliqués)

5 -- 7-1/2" squares assorted red prints (appliqué foundations)

1/4 yard red-and-white diagonal stripe (binding)

1/3 yard backing fabric

12x36" batting

1/2 yard lightweight fusible web

Machine-embroidery thread

Finished Quilt: 6-1/2x30-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide,100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over snowflake pattern. Use a pencil to trace the snowflake pattern five times, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of white-on-white print; let cool. Cut out snowflake shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From white-on-white print, cut:

5 Snowflake patterns

From red-and-white diagonal stripe, cut:

2 -- 2-1/2x42-1/2" binding strips

From backing fabric, cut:

12x36" rectangle

Assemble Appliqué Snowflake Block

1. Referring to Diagram 1, center a white-on-white print snowflake atop assorted red print 7-1/2" square; fuse in place. Using a decorative stitch, machine-stitch around each snowflake. Trim appliquéd square to 6-1/2" square to complete a snowflake block. Make five snowflake blocks total.

img_snowflake-wall_3lg.jpg

2. Referring to photo, lay out snowflake blocks. Sew together blocks; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.

3. Bind with red-and-white diagonal stripe binding strips.