Snack for Santa

Lay out an adorable snack mat just for Santa. Fusible-web appliqués of a cookie plate and a milk glass labeled with embroidered words mark the placement for Santa's Christmas Eve must-haves.

Materials

8" square of brown polka dot

4" square of light blue polka dot

1⁄3 yard of red-and-pink stripe

Fusible web

10-3⁄4"-length of 1"-wide lace trim

10-3⁄4×8-1⁄2" piece of batting

Sewing needle and thread

Transfer paper

Old ballpoint pen or stylus

Embroidery floss: ecru, light blue, brown

Finished size: 10-1⁄4×8"

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Trace cookie pattern onto paper side of fusible web-backed brown polka dot; cut out. Trace milk pattern onto paper side of fusible web-backed light blue polka dot; cut out. With the fusible side down, press fusible web onto back side of each polka-dot print.

From red-and-pink stripe, cut:

2--10-3⁄4×8-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Snack Mat

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange cookie plate and milk glass appliqué shapes on one red-and-pink stripe rectangle. Remove paper backings and press the shapes.

100516615_cookiesandmilk-apd_600.jpg

2. With right sides together and raw edges aligned, place lace trim along one long edge of the remaining 10-3⁄4×8-1⁄2" red-and-pink stripe rectangle from Step 2. Fold the trim ends under 1⁄4" and pin lace in place (Diagram 1).

100516616_cookiesandmilk-d1test_600.jpg

3. With right sides together, layer red-and-pink stripe 10-3⁄4×8-1⁄2" rectangles. Place batting on top. Sew pieces together, leaving a 3" opening along one side. Turn right side out; slip-stitch opening closed.

4. Topstitch the cookie plate and the milk glass. Stop stitching in the exact spot where you began topstitching, and pull the thread tails to the back of the mat. Tie the tails in a big knot, then thread the tails onto a sewing needle. Insert the needle into the mat, and pull the knot into the mat, burying the knot and thread tails in the batting.

5. To transfer designs and words to be embroidered, place the mat on a hard surface, and place transfer paper on desired area with the transfer side down. Place pattern on top of the transfer paper. Using an old ballpoint pen or stylus, trace the pattern to transfer the design to be embroidered to the fabric.

6. Using a running stitch and ecru embroidery floss, stitch the circle on the cookie plate appliqué. Backstitch the word cookies inside the circle, and stitch a small cross-stitch for the dot on the letter i.

7. Using a running stitch and light blue embroidery floss, stitch the circle on the milk glass appliqué. Backstitch the word milk inside the circle.

8. Backstitch the word crumbs on the lower right-hand corner of the mat with brown embroidery floss. Add two small cross-stitches for crumbs.