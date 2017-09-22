All you need is two pieces of fabric to make this simple stocking! Sew one for every member of your family and fill them with fun surprises! Fabrics are from the Preppy Plaids by Moda Fabrics .

Materials

2 fat quarters (or two 18x21" pieces of fabric) for stocking and stocking lining

Stocking pattern

Scrap of lining fabric for hanger

Finished stocking: approximately 7x16"

Assemble the Stocking

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for pattern piece.

1. Fold lining fat quarter in half lengthwise with right sides (or printed sides) on the outside. Pin the stocking pattern to the stacked fabric.

img_4001-525x776.jpg

2. Cut out around the pattern. You will have two stocking lining shapes facing opposite directions.

img_4003-525x432-2.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1-2 with the stocking fat quarter.

4. Layer one stocking and one stocking lining on top of each other with right sides (printed sides) together.

img_4004-525x575.jpg

5. Pin the top of the layered stockings together. Sew the top of the stockings using a 1/4" seam allowance. Press seams open with an iron.

img_4006-525x515.jpg

6. Repeat steps 4-5 with the other two stocking shapes.

7. Layer the two pairs of stocking sets on top of each other with right sides (printed sides) together. Make sure the two stocking linings are laying on top of each other. Pin together.

img_4009-525x1285.jpg

8. Sew around the stocking shape using a 1/4" seam allowance. Leave a 4" opening on the lining side.

screen_shot_2013-11-26_at_10.14.48_am-525x372.png

9. Clip notches on the toe curve. This helps prevent bulk.

img_4011-525x696.jpg

10. Turn the stocking right side out through the 4" opening in the lining. Sew the 4" opening closed. We used white thread so you can see the stitches, but you should choose a matching thread. Since the opening was in the lining, those stitches will be inside the stocking and not visible.

img_4012-525x747.jpg

11. Push the lining into the stocking; smooth out.

img_4013-525x743.jpg

12. Cut your saved scrap of lining fabric to 1-1/2x3". Fold the rectangle in half lengthwise with right sides (printed sides) on the outside and sew the long side. We used white thread so you can see, but you should use a matching thread.

img_4016-525x329.jpg

13. Fold the rectangle in half again to form a small loop. Position the loop approximately 2-1/2" from the top on the inside of the stocking on the heel side. Sew the loop in place.

img_4017-525x454.jpg

14. You will have a small stitch line on the back of your stocking. If you use a matching thread, it won't be too noticeable.

img_4019-525x525.jpg

15. Fold the top over and press in place with an iron to give it a crisp finish. The hanging loop will stick out the top.