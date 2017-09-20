Simple Holiday Pot Holder
Bring a touch of Christmas to your holiday table or kitchen with a handmade pot holder. This reversible accessory is perfect for adding festive style to your meal! Fabrics are from the Tole Christmas by Gina Martin for Moda Fabrics.
Materials
- 8" square Print A
- 9x11" rectangle Print B
- 7-1/2 square insulated batting (such as Insul-Bright)
- 8" square cotton batting
- Basting spray
- Chopstick or pencil
- Water-soluble marking pen
Finished pot holder: 7-1/2" square
Sew this project with 1/4" seams. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Cut Fabrics
From Print B, cut:
- 8" square
- 2x5" strip
Assemble Pot Holder
1. Fold Print B 2x5" strip in half lengthwise with right side out; press.
2. Unfold strip. Fold long edges in to meet at center fold; press again.
3. Fold in half lengthwise aligning folded edges; press again. Stitch folded edges using a 1/4" seam allowance.
4. Fold strip in half to make loop. Using long, removable hand or machine stitches, sew ends of loop to top left-hand corner of Print A square to make pot holder front.
5. Cover work surface with newspaper. Place insulating batting square on work surface. Following manufacturer's instructions, apply basting spray to "dull" side of insulated batting.
6. Center cotton batting square on insulated batting square. Working on covered work surface, apply basting spray.
7. Layer pot holder front, right side up, atop layered batting.
8. Layer Print B 8" square wrong side up, on top of pot holder front. Pin layers together.
9. Beginning in the middle of one edge (not the corner), sew together pieces using a 1/4" seam allowance. Leave a 5" opening along one edge for turning (marked here with water-soluble marker).
10. Clip corners close to stitching to reduce bulk.
11. Turn right side out through 5" opening. Use chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press.
12. Using a needle and thread, sew the opening closed.
13. Using water-soluble marking pen and ruler, draw a stitching line 1" from outer edges of pot holder.
14. Stitch along marked line to complete pot holder. Spritz marked lines with cold water to "dissolve" lines.