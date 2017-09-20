Simple Holiday Pot Holder

Bring a touch of Christmas to your holiday table or kitchen with a handmade pot holder. This reversible accessory is perfect for adding festive style to your meal! Fabrics are from the Tole Christmas by Gina Martin for Moda Fabrics .

Materials

8" square Print A

9x11" rectangle Print B

7-1/2 square insulated batting (such as Insul-Bright)

8" square cotton batting

Basting spray

Chopstick or pencil

Water-soluble marking pen

Finished pot holder: 7-1/2" square

Sew this project with 1/4" seams. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

img_6890edit-525x378.jpg

Cut Fabrics

From Print B, cut:

8" square

2x5" strip

Assemble Pot Holder

1. Fold Print B 2x5" strip in half lengthwise with right side out; press.

img_6891edit-525x597.jpg

2. Unfold strip. Fold long edges in to meet at center fold; press again.

img_6894edit-525x675.jpg

3. Fold in half lengthwise aligning folded edges; press again. Stitch folded edges using a 1/4" seam allowance.

img_6895edit-525x446.jpg

4. Fold strip in half to make loop. Using long, removable hand or machine stitches, sew ends of loop to top left-hand corner of Print A square to make pot holder front.

img_6896edit-525x433.jpg

5. Cover work surface with newspaper. Place insulating batting square on work surface. Following manufacturer's instructions, apply basting spray to "dull" side of insulated batting.

img_6898edit-525x504.jpg

6. Center cotton batting square on insulated batting square. Working on covered work surface, apply basting spray.

img_6899edit-525x476.jpg

7. Layer pot holder front, right side up, atop layered batting.

img_6900edit-525x484.jpg

8. Layer Print B 8" square wrong side up, on top of pot holder front. Pin layers together.

img_6901edit-525x510.jpg

9. Beginning in the middle of one edge (not the corner), sew together pieces using a 1/4" seam allowance. Leave a 5" opening along one edge for turning (marked here with water-soluble marker).

img_6902edit-525x507.jpg

10. Clip corners close to stitching to reduce bulk.

11. Turn right side out through 5" opening. Use chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press.

12. Using a needle and thread, sew the opening closed.

img_6907edit-525x481.jpg

13. Using water-soluble marking pen and ruler, draw a stitching line 1" from outer edges of pot holder.

img_6910edit-525x441.jpg

14. Stitch along marked line to complete pot holder. Spritz marked lines with cold water to "dissolve" lines.