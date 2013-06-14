Simple Christmas Tree Card

Combine favorite fabrics, fusible web, and card blanks for quick stitched holiday greetings! Choose icy blues and whites for a modern look or use Christmas prints for a traditional card. Mix tree sizes and position on the card to make one-of-a-kind cards for everyone on your list.

Designer: Kevin Kosbab

Materials

5x7" card blank and envelope

3--3x4-1⁄2" scraps of complementary prints or solids

Lightweight fusible web

Metallic thread

Machine needle: fine (80/12) metallic needle

4--1⁄2x6-1⁄2" self-adhesive textured cardstock (or regular cardstock and spray adhesive)

Finished card: 5x7"

Make a Card

1. Trace desired Triangle Patterns onto paper side of fusible web. For Triangle Patterns, click on "Download this Project" above. Cut out each fusible-web shape, cutting roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of selected fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off and discard paper backings.

3. Open card flat and place right side up on work surface. Place triangles on right-hand half of card front, arranging as desired. Fuse triangles to card. Allow to cool.

4. Referring to photo, stitch "trunks" with zigzag, feather, or straight stitches. (To successfully sew with metallic thread, use a fine metallic needle in your machine. Stitching through cardstock might require a looser thread tension. Adjust upper tension as needed.)

5. Pull top thread ends to inside of card and tie in a square knot with bobbin thread ends; trim.