Season's Tidings

Bring glad "tie-dings" to your door: Knot fabric strips around a wire frame for a custom wreath.

Designer: Pam Neuendorffor for Anna Griffin, Inc.

Materials

* 2 yards total assorted holiday prints (strips)

* 18"-diameter wire wreath frame (available at crafts stores)

* Ribbon (hanger; optional)

* Rotary cutter with pinking blade and mat

* Acrylic ruler

Finished wreath: 22" diameter (including strips)

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Cut Fabrics

From assorted holiday prints, use a pinking blade and rotary cutter, mat, and acrylic ruler to cut:

* Enough 1"-wide strips 6"-8" long to cover wreath

Assemble Wreath

1. Tie a 1"-wide fabric strip onto the inner ring of the wire wreath frame using an overhand knot (see photo). Pull knot tight. Adjust so right side of fabric faces out.

101992409_600_0.jpg

2. In the same manner, add additional strips in a random pattern until all rings have been covered and an eye-appealing balance of prints and colors has been achieved. If needed to fill in areas, tie on more strips to complete wreath.