Seasonal Scene Ornaments

Make a set of festive ornaments with fusible appliqué, simple embroidery stitches, and fabric scraps.

Inspired by Cheerful Giving from designer Stacy West

Project tester: Diane Tomlinson

Materials for Three Ornaments

8×10" piece muslin (ornament backings)

4×5" piece white snowflake print (appliqué)

1×1-1⁄2" piece solid orange (appliqué)

4-1⁄2"-square piece mottled brown (appliqué)

1×2-1⁄2" piece green polka dot (appliqué)

1-1⁄2×2" piece peach print (appliqué)

3-1⁄2×4" piece white tone-on-tone (appliqué)

2×3" piece red snowflake print (appliqué)

1×3" piece white-and-black print (appliqué)

3-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" piece mottled red (appliqué)

1-1⁄2"-square piece solid green (appliqués)

3×3-1⁄2" piece green print (appliqué)

Lightweight fusible web

24"-long piece red-and-white twine

24"-long piece 1⁄8"-wide ribbon: red

Embroidery floss: white, brown, light green, orange, black, red, gray, dark green, yellow, and blue

1⁄8"-diameter buttons: 7 black

1⁄4"-diameter buttons: 2 black, 1 cream, 1 red, 1 blue

1⁄4"-diameter snowflake button: yellow

5⁄8"-diameter star button: white

3⁄8"-diameter heart button: red

Finished ornaments: snowman and Santa, 2-3⁄4×3-1⁄2; sleigh, 4-1⁄4" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over pattern pieces. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From muslin, cut:

1 each of patterns A, B, and C

From white snowflake print, cut:

1 each of patterns D and R

From solid orange, cut:

1 of Pattern E

From mottled brown print, cut:

1 each of patterns F and M

From green polka dot, cut:

1 of Pattern G

From peach print, cut:

1 of Pattern H

From white tone-on-tone print, cut:

1 each of patterns I and J

From red snowflake print, cut:

1 of Pattern K

From white-and-black print, cut:

1 of Pattern L

From mottled red print, cut:

1 of Pattern N

From solid green, cut:

1 of patterns O and P

From green print, cut:

1 of Pattern Q

Assemble Snowman Ornament

Use two strands of embroidery floss for all embroidery stitches. Refer to photo for button placement.

1. Referring to Snowman Appliqué Placement Diagram, on muslin A backing piece arrange appliqué pieces D-G. Fuse appliqués in place following manufacturer's instructions.

7003381-11985-snowman-apd-opt.jpg

2. Using floss in colors that match appliqués, blanket-stitch edges of appliqué pieces. To blanket-stitch, pull needle up at A (Blanket Stitch Diagram). Form a reverse L shape with floss, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push needle down at B and come up at C to secure stitch. Continue in the same manner around each shape.

7003381-11985-blanket-stitch-opt.jpg

3. Using black floss, add 1⁄4"-diameter black buttons for eyes and five 1⁄8"-diameter black buttons for mouth.

4. Using an 8"-long piece of red-and-white twine, take a stitch in hat. Tie twine ends in a knot to make a hanging loop and complete snowman ornament.

Assemble Santa Ornament

Use two strands of embroidery floss for all embroidery stitches. Refer to photo for button placement.

1. Referring to Santa Appliqué Placement Diagram, on muslin B backing piece arrange appliqué pieces H-L. Fuse appliqués in place following manufacturer's instructions.

7003381-11985-santa-apd-opt.jpg

2. Using floss in colors that match appliqués, blanket-stitch edges of I beard, J mustache, and L hatband.

3. Using floss that matches the buttons, add remaining 1⁄8"-diameter black buttons for eyes, 3⁄8"-diameter red heart button for nose, and 5⁄8"-diameter white star button at tip of hat.

4. Using an 8"-long piece of red-and-white twine, take a stitch in hat. Tie twine ends in a knot to make a hanging loop and complete Santa ornament.

Assemble Sleigh Ornament

Use two strands of embroidery floss for all embroidery stitches. Refer to photo for button placement.

1. Referring to Sleigh Appliqué Placement Diagram, on muslin C background piece arrange appliqué pieces M-R. Fuse pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

7003381-11985-sleigh-apd-opt.jpg

2. Using floss in colors that match appliqués, blanket-stitch edges of M runner, N sleigh, Q tree, and R sleigh trim.

3. Using dark green floss, fern-stitch and straight-stitch veins on O and P leaves. For each vein, make two sets of fern stitches followed by a straight stitch. To fern-stitch, bring needle up at A (Fern Stitch Diagram) and push it down at B. Bring needle up at C and push it down again at A. Pull needle up at D and push it down at A to complete one fern-stitch set. Bring needle up at E and push it down at F to begin next set of fern stitches.

7003381-11985-fern-stitch-opt.jpg

4. Using floss that matches buttons, add 1⁄4"-diameter yellow snowflake, red, and blue buttons to Q tree for ornaments. Add 1⁄4"-diameter cream button where O and P leaves meet on sleigh.

5. Using red ribbon, make three long straight stitches in a zigzag pattern on Q tree for garland.