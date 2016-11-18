Scrappy Christmas Cards

Don't let holiday fabric scraps go to waste! Make handmade Christmas cards using your scraps and some creative machine stitching.

Save your favorite holiday fabric scraps to decorate cards and gift tags. Whether you want to craft holiday motifs with fabric or just want to add a festive embellishment with decorative stitches, these cards are easy and fun to make!

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.