Quilt-As-You-Go Place Mat

This quilt-as-you-go project means that when the top is done, so is the quilting! Add binding and you've completed a pretty place mat.

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily here from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.