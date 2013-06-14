Poinsettia Ornament
Nothing says Christmas like a poinsettia. Layers of red felt and three pearl beads flower into the classic blossom on this easy-to-make ornament.
Designer: Artful Offerings
Materials
- Freezer paper
- Felt: dark red, bright red, green
- 3 small pearl beads
- Thread: white and green
- Needle
- Fiberfill
- Drapery cling ring
Assemble Ornament
1. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Place freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Trace patterns number of times indicated; cut out.
2. Using an iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny side down, onto felt; let cool. Cut out shapes. Peel off paper.
3. Center a dark red petal section on the circle front. Place a bright red petal section on top; turn it clockwise until all points are visible. Repeat with a light red petal section, turning it so all 12 points are visible.
4. Secure petals by sewing pearl beads on the top, stitching through all the petal sections and the green circle front.
5. Sew circle front to back, leaving an opening. Add fiberfill; sew opening closed.
6. Glue light red petal tips to circle front. Attach a drapery clip ring.