Playful Snowman Ornament
Put felt scraps to good use by turning them into merry snowmen ornaments and package trims. Stuffed and assembled with a simple blanket stitch, the little guys wear felt-strip scarves and vibrant stocking caps topped with pom-poms.
Snowman with Blue Hat and Lime Green Scarf: Materials
Designer: Ellen Crimi-Trent
- Felt scraps: white, orange, lime green, light blue
- Embroidery floss: black, orange, blue, green
- Polyester fiberfill
- 6" of narrow ribbon
- Crafts glue
- Lime green pom-pom
Finished ornament: approximately 4-1/2x7"
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Patterns are in downloadable PDF above.
Felt (available in crafts stores) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of ornament shapes. Cut edges cleanly, keeping them as smooth as possible.
From white felt, cut:
- 2 of Pattern A
From orange felt, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
From lime green felt, cut:
- 1--1/2x10" strip
- 1 each of patterns D and E
From light blue felt, cut:
- 2 of Pattern C
Assemble the Ornament
For embroidery-stitch instructions, see downloadable PDF above.
1. Using three strands of black embroidery floss, make two French knots on a white felt A snowman for eyes. Using three strands of black embroidery floss, split-stitch a smile on the same white felt snowman.
2. Position orange felt B nose on embroidered snowman. Using two strands of orange embroidery floss, whipstitch nose in place.
3. Layer embroidered snowman and remaining white felt A snowman with wrong sides together. Using three strands of blue embroidery floss, blanket-stitch snowman edges together, leaving a small opening. Stuff the ornament with fiberfill and blanket-stitch opening closed.
4. Position lime green felt D and E stripes on a light blue felt C hat. Using two strands of green embroidery floss, whipstitch pieces in place.
5. Fold ribbon piece in half. Layer embroidered hat and remaining light blue felt C hat with wrong sides together. Tuck ribbon ends between layers at the top. Using three strands of blue embroidery floss, blanket-stitch hat edges together, securing ribbon and leaving an opening at bottom of hat as indicated on Pattern C. Slip hat on snowman's head and blanket-stitch in place.
6. Glue lime green pom-pom to tip of hat using crafts glue.
7. Cut 1/2" slits on both ends of lime green felt 1/2x10" strip. Tie around snowman's neck.
Snowman with Green Hat and Red Scarf: Materials
- Felt scraps: white, orange, red, green
- Embroidery floss: black, orange, blue, red
- Polyester fiberfill
- Ribbon
- 6" length of narrow ribbon
Finished ornament: approximately 4-1/2x7"
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Patterns are in downloadable PDF above.
Felt (available in crafts stores) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of ornament shapes. Cut edges cleanly, keeping them as smooth as possible.
From white felt, cut:
- 2 of Pattern A
From orange felt, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
From red felt, cut:
- 1--1/2x10" strip
- 1 each of patterns G and H
From green felt, cut:
- 2 of Pattern F
Assemble Ornament
For embroidery-stitch instructions, see downloadable PDF above.
1. Using three strands of black embroidery floss, make two French knots on a white felt A snowman for eyes. Using three strands of black embroidery floss, split-stitch a smile on the same white felt snowman.
2. Position orange felt B nose on embroidered snowman. Using two strands of orange embroidery floss, whipstitch nose in place.
3. Layer embroidered snowman and remaining white felt A snowman with wrong sides together. Using three strands of blue embroidery floss, blanket-stitch edges together, leaving a small opening. Stuff ornament with fiberfill and blanket-stitch the opening closed.
4. Position red felt G and H stripes on green felt F hat. Using two strands of red embroidery floss, whipstitch pieces in place.
5. Fold ribbon piece in half. Layer embroidered hat and remaining green felt F hat with wrong sides together. Tuck ribbon ends between layers at the top. Using three strands of blue embroidery floss, blanket-stitch hat edges together, securing ribbon and leaving an opening at bottom of hat as indicated on Pattern F. Slip hat on snowman's head and blanket-stitch in place.
6. Cut 1/2" slits on both ends of red felt 1/2x10" strip. Tie around snowman's neck.