Playful Snowman Ornament

Put felt scraps to good use by turning them into merry snowmen ornaments and package trims. Stuffed and assembled with a simple blanket stitch, the little guys wear felt-strip scarves and vibrant stocking caps topped with pom-poms.

Snowman with Blue Hat and Lime Green Scarf: Materials

Felt scraps: white, orange, lime green, light blue

Embroidery floss: black, orange, blue, green

Polyester fiberfill

6" of narrow ribbon

Crafts glue

Lime green pom-pom

Finished ornament: approximately 4-1/2x7"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Patterns are in downloadable PDF above.

Felt (available in crafts stores) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of ornament shapes. Cut edges cleanly, keeping them as smooth as possible.

From white felt, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From orange felt, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From lime green felt, cut:

1--1/2x10" strip

1 each of patterns D and E

From light blue felt, cut:

2 of Pattern C

Assemble the Ornament

For embroidery-stitch instructions, see downloadable PDF above.

1. Using three strands of black embroidery floss, make two French knots on a white felt A snowman for eyes. Using three strands of black embroidery floss, split-stitch a smile on the same white felt snowman.

2. Position orange felt B nose on embroidered snowman. Using two strands of orange embroidery floss, whipstitch nose in place.

3. Layer embroidered snowman and remaining white felt A snowman with wrong sides together. Using three strands of blue embroidery floss, blanket-stitch snowman edges together, leaving a small opening. Stuff the ornament with fiberfill and blanket-stitch opening closed.

4. Position lime green felt D and E stripes on a light blue felt C hat. Using two strands of green embroidery floss, whipstitch pieces in place.

5. Fold ribbon piece in half. Layer embroidered hat and remaining light blue felt C hat with wrong sides together. Tuck ribbon ends between layers at the top. Using three strands of blue embroidery floss, blanket-stitch hat edges together, securing ribbon and leaving an opening at bottom of hat as indicated on Pattern C. Slip hat on snowman's head and blanket-stitch in place.

6. Glue lime green pom-pom to tip of hat using crafts glue.

7. Cut 1/2" slits on both ends of lime green felt 1/2x10" strip. Tie around snowman's neck.

Snowman with Green Hat and Red Scarf: Materials

Felt scraps: white, orange, red, green

Embroidery floss: black, orange, blue, red

Polyester fiberfill

Ribbon

6" length of narrow ribbon

Finished ornament: approximately 4-1/2x7"

Cut Fabrics

From white felt, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From orange felt, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From red felt, cut:

1--1/2x10" strip

1 each of patterns G and H

From green felt, cut:

2 of Pattern F

Assemble Ornament

4. Position red felt G and H stripes on green felt F hat. Using two strands of red embroidery floss, whipstitch pieces in place.

5. Fold ribbon piece in half. Layer embroidered hat and remaining green felt F hat with wrong sides together. Tuck ribbon ends between layers at the top. Using three strands of blue embroidery floss, blanket-stitch hat edges together, securing ribbon and leaving an opening at bottom of hat as indicated on Pattern F. Slip hat on snowman's head and blanket-stitch in place.