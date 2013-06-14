Peppermint Swirl Ornament

Trim your tree or gifts with these peppermint ornaments that put a yummy spin on your holiday decorating.

Designer: Robin Kingsley of Bird Brain Designs

Materials

Scraps of red and white felt

Embroidery floss: bright pink, gray, white, and red

Sequins: white and red

Beads: clear and red

Beading needle

Polyester fiberfill

Finished ornament: approximately 2x3-1/2"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Patterns are in downloadable PDF above.

Felt (available in crafts stores) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of ornament shapes. Cut edges cleanly, keeping them as smooth as possible.

From white felt, cut:

1 each of patterns A, B, and C

From red felt, cut:

1 of Pattern D

Assemble the Ornament

1. Using one strand of bright pink embroidery floss, stem-stitch dashed lines on white felt C piece. Repeat with gray embroidery floss on white felt B piece.

peppermint-swirl-ornamentslg_3A.jpg

2. Using one strand of white embroidery floss and a beading needle, attach white sequins and clear beads to white felt B piece. To attach sequins and beads, bring a threaded beading needle up at point where embellishment is desired, thread a sequin and a clear bead onto needle, and pull floss through. Insert needle back through sequin and felt at same point where it came up. Repeat with red embroidery floss, red sequins, and red beads on red felt D piece.

3. Center red felt D piece on white felt C circle. Use one strand of red embroidery floss to whipstitch in place.

peppermint-swirl-ornamentslg_3B.jpg

4. Center the C/D circle on white felt B piece; whipstitch in place with white embroidery floss to make ornament front.

Make a Floss Hanger

If you want a twisted floss hanger for your ornament, tape one end of an 18" length of white embroidery floss to the edge of a table. Twist the floss in one direction until it begins to kink. Holding the ends, fold the floss in half and allow the two halves to twist around each other. Knot the ends together.

Finish the Ornament

Place ornament front on white felt A back. Using one strand of white embroidery floss, whipstitch pieces together, securing the floss hanger in the stitches at one end of the ornament and leaving a small opening in the center of an edge.

Stuff ornament with fiberfill and whipstitch the opening closed.

