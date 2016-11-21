Penguin Panel Pillow

Use a fabric panel to make a pillow penguin that's the sweetest snow pal for a little one!

Use the Jolly Penguin Pillow Panel from Benartex to make a stuffed penguin. It's the perfect snuggly gift for a child or an adorable decoration that lasts all winter long.

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily here from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.