Noel Holiday Card
Traditional Christmas wishes are made extra warm by using felt for the letters. A light background helps the word pop, while a scallop edge adds a decorative touch.
Designer: Linda Lum DeBono
Materials
- 7-1⁄2" square brown cardstock
- 7-1⁄2x3-1⁄2" rectangle light aqua cardstock
- Scraps of olive, green, and red felt
- Lightweight fusible web
- Scallop-edge scissors
- Glue
Finished card: 3-3⁄4x7-1⁄2"
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above to get the pattern pieces.
To use iron-on fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.
1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.
From olive green felt, cut:
- 1 each of patterns N and E
- 1 each of patterns O and L
Assemble Card
1. Fuse olive green felt letters N and E and red felt letters O and L onto a light aqua cardstock 7-1⁄4x3-1⁄2" rectangle. Trim cardstock edges with scallop-edge scissors.
2. Fold a brown cardstock 7-1⁄2" square in half to make a card. Center and glue the embellished light aqua rectangle to the card front.