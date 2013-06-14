No-Sew Bright Ornaments

Craft jiffy, no-sew tree trimmings from splashy fabric. Choose a favorite holiday print or use scraps of leftover fabric for one-of-a-kind ornaments. Fabrics are from the Kumari Garden collection by Dena Designs for FreeSpirit.

June 14, 2013
Designer: Jann Williams

Materials for One Ornament

  • Scrap of large-print fabric (ours measures 8" square)
  • 9x12" sheet adhesive-back, peel-and-stick crafts felt, such as Stick-It
  • 10"-long, 3⁄8"-wide satin ribbon or twill tape
  • Assorted glass beads
  • Pinking shears
  • Crafts knife, such as X-acto knife

Assemble Ornament

1. Press fabric scrap. Roughly fussy-cut design motif from fabric, about 1⁄2" outside motif edges.

2. Cut a piece of peel-and-stick crafts felt slightly larger than fabric motif. Peel off felt backing.

3. Center and smooth fabric motif onto sticky side of felt. Finger-press layers to secure fabric to felt.

4. Using pinking shears, trim outer edges of felt-backed fabric motif to make ornament.

5. Using a crafts knife, cut a 1⁄2" vertical slit beginning about 1⁄4" from center top edge of ornament.

6. Thread ribbon or twill tape through slit; tie ribbon ends together about 3" from slit to make hanger.

7. Thread needle through two or three assorted beads and stitch to dangle them from bottom to complete ornament.

