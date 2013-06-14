No-Sew Bright Ornaments
Craft jiffy, no-sew tree trimmings from splashy fabric. Choose a favorite holiday print or use scraps of leftover fabric for one-of-a-kind ornaments. Fabrics are from the Kumari Garden collection by Dena Designs for FreeSpirit.
Designer: Jann Williams
Materials for One Ornament
- Scrap of large-print fabric (ours measures 8" square)
- 9x12" sheet adhesive-back, peel-and-stick crafts felt, such as Stick-It
- 10"-long, 3⁄8"-wide satin ribbon or twill tape
- Assorted glass beads
- Pinking shears
- Crafts knife, such as X-acto knife
Assemble Ornament
1. Press fabric scrap. Roughly fussy-cut design motif from fabric, about 1⁄2" outside motif edges.
2. Cut a piece of peel-and-stick crafts felt slightly larger than fabric motif. Peel off felt backing.
3. Center and smooth fabric motif onto sticky side of felt. Finger-press layers to secure fabric to felt.
4. Using pinking shears, trim outer edges of felt-backed fabric motif to make ornament.
5. Using a crafts knife, cut a 1⁄2" vertical slit beginning about 1⁄4" from center top edge of ornament.
6. Thread ribbon or twill tape through slit; tie ribbon ends together about 3" from slit to make hanger.
7. Thread needle through two or three assorted beads and stitch to dangle them from bottom to complete ornament.