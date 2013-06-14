Mittens and Snowflakes Wall Quilt

Make a warm and welcoming wall hanging with cotton prints and homespuns in rich, inviting hues from various collections by Jo Morton for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by Bundle Up From Designer Tammy Johnson of Joined at the Hip

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard total assorted prints in blue, red, green, brown, gold, and rust (mitten appliqués, letter appliqués, sashing squares, border corner blocks)

1/2 yard light tan stripe (appliqué foundations)

1/8 yard white print (snowflake appliqués)

1/3 yard light tan print (appliqué foundations)

3/8 yard black print (sashing, inner border)

5/8 yard brown print (outer border, binding)

1-1/3 yards backing fabric

33x48" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 24-1/2x39-1/2"

Finished blocks: 5x8"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" for patterns. To use fusible web to prepare patterns for appliqué, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns and letters. Use a pencil to trace each pattern and letter the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines. Also cut a 4x15" rectangle from fusible web.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric. Fuse 4x15" rectangle to wrong side of white print. Let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From one assorted print, cut:

4--1-1/2" sashing squares

From remaining assorted prints, cut:

4--3" squares

2 each of patterns A and B

3 each of patterns A reversed and B reversed

5 of Pattern C

1 each of letters B, D, E, N, and P

2 of letter U

From light tan stripe, cut:

1--5-1/2x17-1/2" rectangle

5--5-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles

From fused white print rectangle, cut:

4--3/8x7" strips

4--3/8x6" strips

4--3/8x51-/2" strips

4--3/8x4" strips

From remaining white print, cut:

2 of Pattern D

1 of Pattern E

From light tan print, cut:

4--5-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles

From black print, cut:

2--1-1/2x34-1/2" inner border strips

3--1-1/2x17-1/2" strips for sashing and inner border

6--1-1/2x8-1/2" sashing rectangles

6--1-1/2x5-1/2" sashing rectangles

From brown print, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--3x34-1/2" outer border strips

2--3x19-1/2" outer border strips

16--1-1/4" squares

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Mitten Block Appliqué Placement Diagram, position an assorted print A mitten, assorted print B cuff, and assorted print C patch on a light tan stripe 5-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle. Fuse all pieces in place following manufacturer's directions.

img_mittens-snowflakeslg_3.jpg

2. Using black thread, machine-blanket-stitch around all pieces to complete a mitten block.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a second mitten block.

4. Using A reversed and B reversed pieces instead of A and B pieces, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a mitten reversed block. Repeat to make three mitten reversed blocks total, placing the patch in a variety of places on the mittens.

5. Referring to Snowflake Block Appliqué Placement Diagram, position one of each white print strip (3/8x7", 3/8x6", 3/8x5-1/2", and 3/8x4") on a light tan print 5-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle. Fuse all pieces in place.

img_mittens-snowflakeslg_3a.jpg

6. Using brown thread, machine-blanket-stitch around strips, working from bottom layer to top, to complete a snowflake block.

7. Repeat steps 5 and 6 to make four snowflake blocks total.

8. Referring to Rectangle Appliqué Placement Diagram, position all assorted print letters, two white print D snowflakes, and one white print E circle on light tan stripe 5-1/2x17-1/2" rectangle. Fuse all pieces in place.

img_mittens-snowflakeslg_3b.jpg

9. Using black thread, machine-blanket-stitch around all letters. Using brown thread, machine-blanket-stitch around white print D snowflakes and E circle appliqués to complete appliquéd rectangle.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out mitten and snowflake blocks, black print 1-1/2x5-1/2" and 1-1/2x8-1/2" sashing rectangles, and assorted print 1-1/2" sashing squares in five rows. Sew together pieces in each row; press seams toward sashing rectangles.

img_mittens-snowflakeslg_4.jpg

2. Join rows; press seams toward sashing rows. Add a black print 1-1/2x17-1/2" sashing strip and appliquéd rectangle to bottom edge of joined rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strip. The quilt center should be 17-1/2x32-1/2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew black print 1-1/2x17-1/2" inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add black print 1-1/2x34-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of brown print 1-1/4" squares.

3. Align marked brown print squares with corners of an assorted print 3" square (Snowball Block Diagram). Sew on a drawn line. Trim excess, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. In same manner, add marked brown print squares to remaining corners of assorted print square to make a Snowball block. The block should be 3" square including seam allowances.

img_mittens-snowflakeslg_5.jpg

4. Repeat Step 3 to make four Snowball blocks total.

5. Sew brown print 3x19-1/2" outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Press seams toward outer border.

6. Sew Snowball blocks to ends of brown print 3x34-1/2" outer border strips to make pieced border strips. Press all seams toward brown strips. Add pieced border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.