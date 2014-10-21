Mitten Stocking
Hand-stitch holiday motifs to a mitten shape for a stocking to hide presents or a cute gift for friends!
Designer: Amy Barickman of Indygo Junction
Materials
- 9×12" pieces wool felt: 3 of red, 1 each of turquoise and yellow
- Fine-point marker
- Clear template plastic
- Scissors
- Sewing machine
- Embroidery floss to match wool felt pieces
- Embroidery needle
Use a 1⁄2" seam allowance unless otherwise stated.
Step 1
Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Using a fine-point marker, trace patterns onto clear template plastic. Cut out templates on drawn lines (photo 1).
Step 2
From red felt, cut two of Pattern A mitten and one 2-1⁄2×12" rectangle for handle. From turquoise felt, cut one of Pattern B tree. From yellow felt, cut three of Pattern C star (photo 2).
Step 3
Position the B tree piece 2" from bottom edge of one A mitten piece; pin (photo 3).
Step 4
Cut an 18" length of turquoise embroidery floss. Thread all six strands through embroidery needle; knot at end. Bring needle up from wrong side of mitten piece, about 1⁄4" from edge of tree piece (photo 4).
Step 5
Hand-stitch around tree piece to attach to mitten piece. Knot floss end on wrong side and trim off excess floss (photo 5).
TIP: If desired, use a pencil to lightly mark stitching lines 1⁄4" from edge of appliqué pieces.
Step 6
Using three C star pieces and yellow embroidery floss, hand-stitch stars 1⁄2" from bottom edge of mitten piece to make mitten top (photo 6).
Step 7
With right sides together, use a 1⁄2" seam allowance to machine-sew together mitten top and remaining mitten piece, leaving top edge open, to make mitten body (photo 7).
TIP: For smooth edges, slow down when sewing around curves.
Step 8
Clip seams around thumb and inner curve of mitten to reduce bulk (and to make turning right side out easier) (photo 8).
Step 9
Fold top edge of mitten body 1⁄2" to wrong side; pin. Using red floss, hand-stitch to hem top edge. Turn right side out (photo 9).
Step 10
Fold red felt 2-1⁄2×12" rectangle in half lengthwise; crease. Open and refold so each long edge meets at center crease; fold again to make a 5⁄8×12" piece. Machine-stitch along double-fold edge through all layers to make handle (photo 10).
Step 11
Place ends of handle on inside of mitten body along side seams. Hand-stitch in place to secure handle and complete mitten (photo 11).