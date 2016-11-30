Mini Pinwheel Ornament

Want an easy trick on making four triangle-squares at a time? For this Pinwheel ornament, sew two 2-1/2" squares together, then cut twice on the diagonal in an X to make four identical triangle-squares.

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily here from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.