Merry and Bright Tree Skirt

Holiday decorations don't always have to be made in traditional colors. Try a different color palette for modern flair. Fabric is from the Simple collection of Indah batiks and solids from Me+You for Hoffman California Fabrics .

Materials

* 36 precut 8" hexagons or 10" squares assorted batiks (tree skirt top)

* 1⁄2 yard solid black (binding)

* 2-2⁄3" yards backing fabric

* 47×50" batting

Finished tree skirt: 39-3⁄4 ×42-1⁄2"

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances.

Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

If you are using 10" squares instead of precut hexagons, you will need to cut hexagons from the squares. Click on "Download this Project" above for Hexagon Pattern.

From each assorted batik 10" square, cut:

* 1 of Hexagon Pattern

From solid black, cut:

* 200" total 2-1⁄2"-wide bias binding strips

Assemble Tree Skirt Top

1. Referring to Cutting Diagram, use a rotary cutter and acrylic ruler to cut a hexagon diagonally in an X to make a set of two triangles and two diamonds. Repeat with remaining hexagons to make 36 sets total.

100589995_cutting_600_0.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 1, trim 1⁄4" from two adjacent edges of each diamond.

100589996_d1_600_0.jpg

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out diamond and triangle pieces in 14 diagonal rows on a design wall. Designer Jessie Zeigler used pairs of triangles from one set and pairs of diamonds from a different set to form two-color hexagons.

100590000_qad_600_0.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a yellow batik triangle and a red batik diamond to make row 1. Press seam open. Return row 1 to design wall.

100589997_d2_600_0.jpg

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram and Diagram 3, sew together row 2 pieces. Press seams open. Return row 2 to design wall.

100589998_d3_600_0.jpg

6. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together pieces to make rows 3-14, returning each row to design wall after assembly. Rows 7 and 8 are composed of two halves that will form the tree skirt center circle.

7. Join the 14 rows, sewing the two row 7 halves to row 6 and the two row 8 halves to row 9, to make the tree skirt top. The tree skirt top should be 39-3⁄4 ×42-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Finish Tree Skirt

1. Referring to Diagram 4, layer tree skirt top, batting, and backing; baste.

100580020_layering_600_0.jpg

2. Quilt as desired. Jessie machine- quilted an overall feather and pebble design across the tree skirt top.

3. Trim away excess batting and backing. Referring to Diagram 5, use a ruler and pencil to draw a line from bottom point of center hexagon to bottom edge of tree skirt. Cut along drawn line to make tree skirt opening.

100580021_qad_600_0.jpg