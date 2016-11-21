Mason Jar Sewing Kit
A pincushion-topped sewing kit is a perfect gift for everyone who sews!
Fill mason jars with themed small gifts, like sewing supplies or kitchen tools. Top the mason jars with pretty fabric circles for an all-in-one kit that recipients will love!
