Mason Jar Sewing Kit

Fill mason jars with themed small gifts, like sewing supplies or kitchen tools. Top the mason jars with pretty fabric circles for an all-in-one kit that recipients will love!

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.