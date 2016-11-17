Make-In-Seconds Pillow Wrap
One yard of fabric and a 14" pillow form are all you need to quickly transform decor or make a last-minute gift!
Advertisement
This simple fabric folding technique creates instant holiday decor or the perfect present for a friend who sews!
Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.
The 25 Days of Quiltmas video series is brought to you by: Benartex, Bernina, The Grace Company, and The Warm Company. Visit their websites for more products that make holiday sewing easy and fun!