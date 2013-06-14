Let It Snow Card

Build a cute snowman out of felt. Add a snowy greeting below him for a wonderful winter greeting card.

Designer: Linda Lum DeBono

Materials

4x5-1⁄2" rectangle light blue cardstock

6x9" rectangle burgundy cardstock

Scraps of white, black, and orange felt

Scraps of white solid

Thread: orange

Lightweight fusible web

Glue

Finished card: 4-1⁄2"x6

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns.

To use iron-on fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From white felt, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From black felt, cut:

1 each of patterns A, D, E, and F

From orange felt, cut:

1 of Pattern C

Assemble Card

1. Fuse an orange Pattern C nose, black Pattern D mouth, and black patterns E and F eyes onto a white Pattern B face. Using orange thread, hand-stitch nose in place. Fuse the snowman face and a black Pattern A hat onto light blue cardstock 4x5-1⁄2" rectangle.

2. Fold a burgundy cardstock 6x9" rectangle in half to make a 4-1⁄2x6" card. Center and glue the light blue rectangle to the card front.