Let It Snow Card
Build a cute snowman out of felt. Add a snowy greeting below him for a wonderful winter greeting card.
Designer: Linda Lum DeBono
Materials
- 4x5-1⁄2" rectangle light blue cardstock
- 6x9" rectangle burgundy cardstock
- Scraps of white, black, and orange felt
- Scraps of white solid
- Thread: orange
- Lightweight fusible web
- Glue
Finished card: 4-1⁄2"x6
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns.
To use iron-on fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.
1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.
From white felt, cut:
- 1 of Pattern B
From black felt, cut:
- 1 each of patterns A, D, E, and F
From orange felt, cut:
- 1 of Pattern C
Assemble Card
1. Fuse an orange Pattern C nose, black Pattern D mouth, and black patterns E and F eyes onto a white Pattern B face. Using orange thread, hand-stitch nose in place. Fuse the snowman face and a black Pattern A hat onto light blue cardstock 4x5-1⁄2" rectangle.
2. Fold a burgundy cardstock 6x9" rectangle in half to make a 4-1⁄2x6" card. Center and glue the light blue rectangle to the card front.
3. Print "Let it snow!" on fabric or paper. This card uses printed words in white type with a burgundy background on white fabric. Trim to a 1⁄2x2-1⁄4" rectangle. Use scraps of fusible web to adhere rectangle just below snowman.