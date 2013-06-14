Joyful Holiday Card

Spread joyful tiding this holiday season with a card made from bright prints and a standout message.

Designer: Linda Lum DeBono

Materials

5-1⁄2x8" piece lime green cardstock

5x3-1⁄2" rectangle fuchsia print

Scraps of gold print

Thread: gold and fuchsia

Lightweight fusible web

Pinking shears

Finished card: 5-1⁄2x4"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above to get the pattern pieces.

To use iron-on fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From gold print, cut:

1 each of patterns J, O, and Y

Assemble Card

1. Fuse gold print letters J, O, and Y onto a fuchsia print 5x3-1⁄2" rectangle. Using gold thread and a short zigzag stitch, sew around each letter including inside the letter O. Use pinking shears to trim fuchsia rectangle.

2. Fold a lime green cardstock 5-1⁄2x8" rectangle in half to make a 5-1⁄2x4" card.