Joyful Holiday Card
Spread joyful tiding this holiday season with a card made from bright prints and a standout message.
Designer: Linda Lum DeBono
Materials
- 5-1⁄2x8" piece lime green cardstock
- 5x3-1⁄2" rectangle fuchsia print
- Scraps of gold print
- Thread: gold and fuchsia
- Lightweight fusible web
- Pinking shears
Finished card: 5-1⁄2x4"
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above to get the pattern pieces.
To use iron-on fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.
1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.
From gold print, cut:
- 1 each of patterns J, O, and Y
Assemble Card
1. Fuse gold print letters J, O, and Y onto a fuchsia print 5x3-1⁄2" rectangle. Using gold thread and a short zigzag stitch, sew around each letter including inside the letter O. Use pinking shears to trim fuchsia rectangle.
2. Fold a lime green cardstock 5-1⁄2x8" rectangle in half to make a 5-1⁄2x4" card.
3. Center the embellished fuchsia print rectangle to card front; use fuchsia thread to straight-stitch close to edges.