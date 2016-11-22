Join us for 25 Days of Quiltmas!
Starting December 1, join us for 25 days of Christmas decor projects, gift ideas, and tricks and tips to make sewing during the holidays easy and fun!
Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.
The 25 Days of Quiltmas video series is brought to you by: Benartex, BERNINA, The Grace Company, and The Warm Company. Visit their websites for more products that make holiday sewing easy and fun!