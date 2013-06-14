Decorate Your Home for the Holidays

Turn your guest room into a sanctuary of seasonal serenity. Limit the palette to two colors, such as blue and white. This classic color combination has staying power, which means with a few accessory swaps you could make it work well through the winter. Begin by draping a favorite quilt across the foot of the bed. Finish by accessorizing the room with an assortment of other blue-and-white treasures. (See the following slides for instructions to make the items featured in this photo.)

