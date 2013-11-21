Holiday Sewing Projects

Updated November 09, 2020

Add handmade touches to your home at Christmastime with seasonal sewing projects that are quick to make.

O Tannenbaum Pincushions

Felted wool cones embellished with hand embroidery and fringe become the perfect Christmas tree pincushions. They also double as adorable holiday decor-for your sewing room or any room in the house.

Get the free pattern here.

Vintage Holiday Pillow

An antique greeting card prompted a simple-to-sew seasonal pillow.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Holiday Appliqué Place Mat

Embellish a holiday place mat with festive touches, including ornament appliqués, yo-yos, and trims

Get the free place mat patterns here.

Craft and Carry

Make a gift of wine or other food item more memorable by creating pretty fabric packaging.

Get the free pattern here.

Festive Towels

Use cute holiday prints to band bath towels and expand your seasonal decorating into every room in the house!

Get the free pattern here.

'Round the Holidays

Easy-to-turn Dresden-style pieces and trapunto add dimension to a festive pillow-a simple project for learning a new technique.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Snack for Santa

Lay out an adorable snack mat just for Santa. Fusible-web appliqués of a cookie plate and a milk glass labeled with embroidered words mark the placement for Santa's Christmas Eve must-haves.

Get the free pattern here.

Trim the Tree Pillow

Deck the halls in a hurry with a one-block Christmas tree pillow. 

Get the free pattern here.

Little Bit of Charm

Use precut 2-1/2" squares with just a bit of rickrack to embellish sweet tea towels.

Get the free pattern here.

Season's Tidings

Bring glad tie-dings to your door decor-knot fabric strips around a wire frame for a custom look.

Get the free pattern here.

Festive Wine Wrap

Give the gift of wine in a festive wrap featuring a foundation-pieced tree.

Get the free pattern here.

Petal Pincushion Stacks

No matter how you use them, these quick pincushions are cute enough to give individually or as a towering set of three.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Sew Retro

Love those whimsical prints with a look from a bygone era? Use them to sew up bags that are just as good as the gifts inside!

Get the free bag patterns here.

Christmas Pillow Wrap

One yard of fabric and a 14" pillow form are all you need to quickly transform decor or make a fun gift!

See the video here.

Mitten Stocking

Hand-stitch holiday motifs to a mitten shape for a stocking to hide presents or a cute gift for friends!

Get the free stocking pattern here.

Jolly Holiday Pillows

Pleats and ruching dress up a festive pair of Christmas-theme pillows just in time for a season of good cheer.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

12 Days of Christmas Banner

A partridge in a pear tree takes center stage on this quilted banner. With each pear ornament bearing an embroidered phrase from the much-loved carol, you'll be singing along every time you pass by.

Get the free pattern here.

Season's Greetings

Hang this drawstring bag on the front door to welcome visitors or use the woodsy delight inside to collect holiday cards.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Happy Holidays Gift Bag

Make the presentation as fun as what's inside! Use a holly leaf pattern and a trio of buttons to add adorable appliqué to a lunch sack gift bag. Prairie points create festive fringe.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Wine Time

A bottle of wine is always a thoughtful gift, but you can personalize it by enclosing it in an embellished bag.

Get the free pattern here.

Warm Wishes Mitten Hanging

Whip up a cheery felted-wool mitten to give away or hang on your Christmas tree. The ornament can double as a holder for small gifts, trinkets, or gift cards.

Get the free pattern here.

Berry Sweet

The delightful pillow shows a love of traditional needle-turn appliqué.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Trim a Tree

Decorate a foam cone with dozens of assorted green yo-yos to make this whimsical holiday tree.

Get the free pattern here.

Lunch Sack Gift Bags

We don't know which is more fun--choosing the fabrics for these "lunch sack" gift bags or planning what treats they'll contain. For the closure, use a covered button, two or more stacked buttons, or vintage costume jewelry.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Snowman Door Hanger

Cotton scraps, buttons, and batting for the snowman's body give this delightful jingle-bells door hanger one-of-a-kind character. What a great gift for family and friends!

Get the free pattern here.

Comfort and Joy Pillows

Tuck tiny treats or a few Christmas greens in the tops of the stockings embellishing these fresh-for-the-season pillows.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Tiered Tree

It's a breeze to set up a decoupage tree created with stackable terra-cotta pots.

Get the free pattern here.

Fabric Gift Bag

Tired of buying paper gift bags? Reuse and recycle in style by creating your own handled gift bags, custom-made with fabrics you choose. They're sure to be used over and over again.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Pieced Drawstring Bag

Hang this drawstring bag on the front door to welcome visitors or use the woodsy delight indoors to collect holiday cards.

Get the free bag pattern here.

