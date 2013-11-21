Holiday Sewing Projects
Add handmade touches to your home at Christmastime with seasonal sewing projects that are quick to make.
O Tannenbaum Pincushions
Felted wool cones embellished with hand embroidery and fringe become the perfect Christmas tree pincushions. They also double as adorable holiday decor-for your sewing room or any room in the house.
Vintage Holiday Pillow
An antique greeting card prompted a simple-to-sew seasonal pillow.
Holiday Appliqué Place Mat
Embellish a holiday place mat with festive touches, including ornament appliqués, yo-yos, and trims
Craft and Carry
Make a gift of wine or other food item more memorable by creating pretty fabric packaging.
Festive Towels
Use cute holiday prints to band bath towels and expand your seasonal decorating into every room in the house!
'Round the Holidays
Easy-to-turn Dresden-style pieces and trapunto add dimension to a festive pillow-a simple project for learning a new technique.
Snack for Santa
Lay out an adorable snack mat just for Santa. Fusible-web appliqués of a cookie plate and a milk glass labeled with embroidered words mark the placement for Santa's Christmas Eve must-haves.
Trim the Tree Pillow
Deck the halls in a hurry with a one-block Christmas tree pillow.
Little Bit of Charm
Use precut 2-1/2" squares with just a bit of rickrack to embellish sweet tea towels.
Season's Tidings
Bring glad tie-dings to your door decor-knot fabric strips around a wire frame for a custom look.
Festive Wine Wrap
Give the gift of wine in a festive wrap featuring a foundation-pieced tree.
Petal Pincushion Stacks
No matter how you use them, these quick pincushions are cute enough to give individually or as a towering set of three.
Sew Retro
Love those whimsical prints with a look from a bygone era? Use them to sew up bags that are just as good as the gifts inside!
Christmas Pillow Wrap
One yard of fabric and a 14" pillow form are all you need to quickly transform decor or make a fun gift!
Mitten Stocking
Hand-stitch holiday motifs to a mitten shape for a stocking to hide presents or a cute gift for friends!
Jolly Holiday Pillows
Pleats and ruching dress up a festive pair of Christmas-theme pillows just in time for a season of good cheer.
12 Days of Christmas Banner
A partridge in a pear tree takes center stage on this quilted banner. With each pear ornament bearing an embroidered phrase from the much-loved carol, you'll be singing along every time you pass by.
Season's Greetings
Hang this drawstring bag on the front door to welcome visitors or use the woodsy delight inside to collect holiday cards.
Happy Holidays Gift Bag
Make the presentation as fun as what's inside! Use a holly leaf pattern and a trio of buttons to add adorable appliqué to a lunch sack gift bag. Prairie points create festive fringe.
Wine Time
A bottle of wine is always a thoughtful gift, but you can personalize it by enclosing it in an embellished bag.
Warm Wishes Mitten Hanging
Whip up a cheery felted-wool mitten to give away or hang on your Christmas tree. The ornament can double as a holder for small gifts, trinkets, or gift cards.
Berry Sweet
The delightful pillow shows a love of traditional needle-turn appliqué.
Trim a Tree
Decorate a foam cone with dozens of assorted green yo-yos to make this whimsical holiday tree.
Lunch Sack Gift Bags
We don't know which is more fun--choosing the fabrics for these "lunch sack" gift bags or planning what treats they'll contain. For the closure, use a covered button, two or more stacked buttons, or vintage costume jewelry.
Snowman Door Hanger
Cotton scraps, buttons, and batting for the snowman's body give this delightful jingle-bells door hanger one-of-a-kind character. What a great gift for family and friends!
Comfort and Joy Pillows
Tuck tiny treats or a few Christmas greens in the tops of the stockings embellishing these fresh-for-the-season pillows.
Tiered Tree
It's a breeze to set up a decoupage tree created with stackable terra-cotta pots.
Fabric Gift Bag
Tired of buying paper gift bags? Reuse and recycle in style by creating your own handled gift bags, custom-made with fabrics you choose. They're sure to be used over and over again.
