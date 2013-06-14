Free Holiday Quilt Patterns

Updated November 09, 2020

Deck your halls, walls, and beds with merry holiday quilts. Whether you're looking for a jolly decoration to last the season or a special quilt to gift to others, we have everything on your wish list.

Start Slideshow

1 of 40

Candy Cane

A throw in the classic color combination of red and white can segue from the holidays to Valentine's Day and even the Fourth of July.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 40

Deck the Wall Holiday Quilt

Use templates and holiday fabrics to make sharp points in a seasonal wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 40

Wrapped with Joy

Surround the traditional Broken Dishes block with holly print triangles for a seasonal quilt that is subtle enough for year-round use.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 40

Christmas Geese

Flying Geese soar in crisscross formations on this red-and-white delight.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 40

Patchwork Pines

Contemporary trees and a bright color palette add cheer to a holiday wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 40

Deck the Halls

When poinsettia appliqués and red and green patchwork team up, you can't help but feel festive.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 40

Classic Christmas Quilt

Use a variety of traditional holiday colors and prints in a wall hanging fit for decking the halls. Metallic touches and star and snowflake quilting make this a Christmas favorite.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 40

Ruby Reds

Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

9 of 40

Gift Giving

Brightly colored prints, polka dots, and batiks capture the excitement of giving in the delightful wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 40

Tree Tops

Brighten a wall and accent a winter scene nearby with a forest that truly is evergreen.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 40

Holiday Blooms

Fusible appliqué and strip piecing make the seasonal throw an easy project to finish quickly-just in time for gift-giving.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

12 of 40

Deck the Wall

Decorate for the season with a festive, quick-to-make wall hanging or table runner.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 40

Vintage Ornaments

Inspired by glass ornaments of yesteryear, this wall hanging captures a softer side of holiday decorating.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

14 of 40

Twin Stars

The classic red-and-white combo and traditional-with-a-twist star blocks make the quilt a winner year-round.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

15 of 40

Urban Amish

Give a contemporary spin to a classic Double Nine-Patch block using solids and mottled fabrics in a limited color palette.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 40

Christmas Stars

Showcase stars composed of favorite holiday fabrics in a stunning wall quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

17 of 40

Snow Much Fun

Two shapes are all it takes. This dynamic quilt is composed entirely of squares and triangle-squares in various color combinations.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

18 of 40

Winter Berries

Fool everyone with machine appliqué that looks hand-done on this simple but festive piece.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 40

Polka Dot Fest

Fifty-six red-and-white blocks create intersecting light and dark "dots" in this throw. A polka dot border ties them together.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

20 of 40

Prairie Blossoms

Use fusible appliqué and Snowball blocks in red, gold, and green for a festive lap quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

21 of 40

Festival of Trees

If bold and vibrant colors are your style, complete this quick-and-easy wall hanging in time for the holidays.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 40

Good Tidings Wall Quilt

Use Christmas fabrics in a traditional color palette to compose a striking wall quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

23 of 40

Christmas Candy

Floral fabric turns into holiday sweets when you fussy-cut pieces and combine them into kaleidoscopic swirls.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

24 of 40

Holiday Sparkle

Fussy-cut a beautiful fabric to star in the center of gemlike quilt blocks. Choose a holiday print with metallic touches for a throw that really shines.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 40

Pieceful Pines

Here's a wall quilt that's destined to become a holiday tradition. The dimensional tree boughs are quilted before the top edges are stitched into the seams of the background squares. Then they are decked with cheery red pom-poms.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

26 of 40

Seasonal Stars

Make your stars shine brightly with a metallic gold stripe and a punchy red print. The green print and white print backgrounds shine an even bigger spotlight on the stars. The red inner border and green outer border radiate festive cheer.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

27 of 40

Half and Half

A single star block split diagonally by color is rotated to create an intricate design.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 40

It Takes Two

A quick-to-piece, big-block quilt for the quilter on the go. Turquoise, red, and gray are a modern holiday color palette.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

29 of 40

Spruce It Up Throw

Assemble an entire forest of these easy pine trees in no time. They're simply pieced backgrounds topped with fusible appliqué.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

30 of 40

Candy Cane Quilt

Compose this fresh red-and-white wall hanging with various cheerful prints and a simple Churn Dash block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 40

Tree Time Wall Quilt

Gather a variety of cool-tone solids for tree blocks, set the blocks side-by-side, and frame them with a narrow border to make a forest-inspired wall quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

32 of 40

Holly Jolly Christmas Quilt

Foundation-piece an assortment of red, green, cream, white, and black prints to make a jolly Christmas throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

33 of 40

Gnome Sweet Gnome

Use fat quarter fabrics to create a cheerful holiday wall hanging quilt with festive appliquéd blocks and a pieced border.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 40

Holiday Gifts Wall Hanging

For a merry wall hanging, top blocks with whimsical, machine-appliquéd bows.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

35 of 40

Icy Blues Wall Hanging

Combine shades of blue, white, and gray to create a wintertime wall hanging that lasts well past the holiday season.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

36 of 40

Holiday Double Nine-Patch Quilt

Use holiday prints to give a classic Double Nine-Patch block seasonal flair.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 40

Holiday House-Block Throw

Use flirty holiday florals fabrics to construct a House-block quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

38 of 40

Stars and Tree Quilt

Sprinkle 25 pieced blocks-trees, stars, and bow ties-among festive setting squares to make a large throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

39 of 40

Holiday Churn Dash

Give Churn Dash blocks a new look by stitching them in contemporary fabrics and setting them on point. You'll love the fast-to-sew method used to make this traditional block.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 40

Folk Art Floral Wreaths

With a casual folk art style, create a classic quilt with contemporary methods-fusible appliqué and machine-blanket-stitch.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next