Free Holiday Quilt Patterns
Deck your halls, walls, and beds with merry holiday quilts. Whether you're looking for a jolly decoration to last the season or a special quilt to gift to others, we have everything on your wish list.
Candy Cane
A throw in the classic color combination of red and white can segue from the holidays to Valentine's Day and even the Fourth of July.
Deck the Wall Holiday Quilt
Use templates and holiday fabrics to make sharp points in a seasonal wall hanging.
Wrapped with Joy
Surround the traditional Broken Dishes block with holly print triangles for a seasonal quilt that is subtle enough for year-round use.
Christmas Geese
Flying Geese soar in crisscross formations on this red-and-white delight.
Patchwork Pines
Contemporary trees and a bright color palette add cheer to a holiday wall hanging.
Deck the Halls
When poinsettia appliqués and red and green patchwork team up, you can't help but feel festive.
Classic Christmas Quilt
Use a variety of traditional holiday colors and prints in a wall hanging fit for decking the halls. Metallic touches and star and snowflake quilting make this a Christmas favorite.
Ruby Reds
Scrappy red-and-white star blocks capture your heart in the throw. Cleverly mixed prints make three versions of the same star block.
Gift Giving
Brightly colored prints, polka dots, and batiks capture the excitement of giving in the delightful wall hanging.
Tree Tops
Brighten a wall and accent a winter scene nearby with a forest that truly is evergreen.
Holiday Blooms
Fusible appliqué and strip piecing make the seasonal throw an easy project to finish quickly-just in time for gift-giving.
Deck the Wall
Decorate for the season with a festive, quick-to-make wall hanging or table runner.
Vintage Ornaments
Inspired by glass ornaments of yesteryear, this wall hanging captures a softer side of holiday decorating.
Twin Stars
The classic red-and-white combo and traditional-with-a-twist star blocks make the quilt a winner year-round.
Urban Amish
Give a contemporary spin to a classic Double Nine-Patch block using solids and mottled fabrics in a limited color palette.
Christmas Stars
Showcase stars composed of favorite holiday fabrics in a stunning wall quilt.
Snow Much Fun
Two shapes are all it takes. This dynamic quilt is composed entirely of squares and triangle-squares in various color combinations.
Winter Berries
Fool everyone with machine appliqué that looks hand-done on this simple but festive piece.
Polka Dot Fest
Fifty-six red-and-white blocks create intersecting light and dark "dots" in this throw. A polka dot border ties them together.
Prairie Blossoms
Use fusible appliqué and Snowball blocks in red, gold, and green for a festive lap quilt.
Festival of Trees
If bold and vibrant colors are your style, complete this quick-and-easy wall hanging in time for the holidays.
Good Tidings Wall Quilt
Use Christmas fabrics in a traditional color palette to compose a striking wall quilt.
Christmas Candy
Floral fabric turns into holiday sweets when you fussy-cut pieces and combine them into kaleidoscopic swirls.
Holiday Sparkle
Fussy-cut a beautiful fabric to star in the center of gemlike quilt blocks. Choose a holiday print with metallic touches for a throw that really shines.
Pieceful Pines
Here's a wall quilt that's destined to become a holiday tradition. The dimensional tree boughs are quilted before the top edges are stitched into the seams of the background squares. Then they are decked with cheery red pom-poms.
Seasonal Stars
Make your stars shine brightly with a metallic gold stripe and a punchy red print. The green print and white print backgrounds shine an even bigger spotlight on the stars. The red inner border and green outer border radiate festive cheer.
Half and Half
A single star block split diagonally by color is rotated to create an intricate design.
It Takes Two
A quick-to-piece, big-block quilt for the quilter on the go. Turquoise, red, and gray are a modern holiday color palette.
Spruce It Up Throw
Assemble an entire forest of these easy pine trees in no time. They're simply pieced backgrounds topped with fusible appliqué.
Candy Cane Quilt
Compose this fresh red-and-white wall hanging with various cheerful prints and a simple Churn Dash block.
Tree Time Wall Quilt
Gather a variety of cool-tone solids for tree blocks, set the blocks side-by-side, and frame them with a narrow border to make a forest-inspired wall quilt.
Holly Jolly Christmas Quilt
Foundation-piece an assortment of red, green, cream, white, and black prints to make a jolly Christmas throw.
Gnome Sweet Gnome
Use fat quarter fabrics to create a cheerful holiday wall hanging quilt with festive appliquéd blocks and a pieced border.
Holiday Gifts Wall Hanging
For a merry wall hanging, top blocks with whimsical, machine-appliquéd bows.
Icy Blues Wall Hanging
Combine shades of blue, white, and gray to create a wintertime wall hanging that lasts well past the holiday season.
Holiday Double Nine-Patch Quilt
Use holiday prints to give a classic Double Nine-Patch block seasonal flair.
Holiday House-Block Throw
Use flirty holiday florals fabrics to construct a House-block quilt.
Stars and Tree Quilt
Sprinkle 25 pieced blocks-trees, stars, and bow ties-among festive setting squares to make a large throw.
Holiday Churn Dash
Give Churn Dash blocks a new look by stitching them in contemporary fabrics and setting them on point. You'll love the fast-to-sew method used to make this traditional block.
Folk Art Floral Wreaths
With a casual folk art style, create a classic quilt with contemporary methods-fusible appliqué and machine-blanket-stitch.