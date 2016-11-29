Holiday Panel Quilt

Need a fast gift or quick Christmas decor? Use a fabric panel to make a festive quilt in no time at all!

A quilt comes together fast when you use a fabric panel. Simply cut out the panel and add borders. (In this quilt, we added 2"-wide inner border strips and 4"-wide outer border strips.)

