Oh what fun you'll have adding personal touches to these miniature mittens! You can use them as gift toppers or ornaments.

INSPIRED BY: Hung with Care from designer Lisa Bongean

QUILT TESTER: Diane Tomlinson

FABRICS are from the Holly Holiday collection by Christopher Thompson for Riley Blake Designs.

FINISHED MITTEN: 3×4-1⁄2"

Materials for One Mitten

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

10" square each red print and black print (mitten exterior and lining)

Lightweight fusible web

Chopstick or stiletto

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for the pattern piece. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following step.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over Pattern A mitten. Use a pencil to trace Pattern A once and Pattern A reversed once, leaving 1⁄4" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape on traced lines. Press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of red print, leaving 1⁄2" between shapes; let cool.

2. Cut out mitten shapes 1⁄4" from fusible-web edges (Diagram 1). Do not remove backings.

Holiday Mitten Decor

Assemble Mitten

1. Referring to Diagram 2, center red print A mitten and A reversed mitten pieces on wrong side of black print square; fuse in place.

Holiday Mitten Decor

2. Referring to Diagram 3, cut black print to 1⁄4" beyond top edges of mitten pieces. Trim black print even with remaining edges of mitten pieces.

Holiday Mitten Decor

3. Referring to Diagram 4, on A mitten piece fold black print 1⁄4" over top edge; press. Fold both layers over 1⁄2"; press to make mitten front.

Holiday Mitten Decor

4. Repeat Step 3 with A reversed mitten piece to make mitten back (Diagram 5).

Holiday Mitten Decor

5. Layer mitten front atop mitten back with right sides together. Sew together raw edges using a 1⁄4" seam allowance (Diagram 6). Clip seam allowances along curves. Turn right side out. Use a chopstick or stiletto to push out thumb to make a mitten.