Holiday House-Block Throw

A rustic cabin gets a garden cottage makeover with flirty florals from the Fancy Hill Farm collection by Robyn Pandolph for RJR Fabrics .

Inspired by Land of Lincoln from designer Tara Lynn Darr of Sew Unique Creations

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard cream tone-on-tone (blocks)

1 yard green tone-on-tone No. 1 (blocks, binding)

1/2 yard green tone-on-tone No. 2 (blocks)

1/4 yard total assorted green prints (house block roof)

1/8 yard solid cream (house block)

3--3/8-yard pieces assorted red prints (blocks)

1/2 yard red-and-white print (house block, middle border)

1/8 yard light tan print (house block)

1/8 yard solid tan (house block)

3/4 yard green floral (hidden square blocks)

1-1/4 yards green wavy floral vine print (inner and outer borders)

4 yards backing fabric

71" square batting

Acrylic ruler with 45º marking

Finished quilt: 63" square

Finished blocks: house: 20" square

Hidden Square: 5" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns and tips for making and using templates. Cut inner and outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From cream tone-on-tone, cut:

14--3-3/4x21" strips

1--4-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle

2--3-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

2--2-1/2" squares

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From green tone-on-tone No. 1, cut:

7--2-1/2x42" binding strips

12--5-1/2x6-1/4" rectangles

2--2-1/2x8-1/2" strips

1--2-1/2x6-1/2" strip

2--2-1/2" squares

From green tone-on-tone No. 2, cut:

12--5-1/2x6-1/4" rectangles

2--2-1/2x10-1/2" strips

3--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips

From assorted green prints, cut:

1 each of patterns B and D

From solid cream, cut:

1--2-1/2x10-1/2" strip

1 of Pattern C

From assorted red prints, cut:

14--3x21" strips

1--2-1/2x8-1/2" strip

From red-and-white print, cut:

6--1-3/4x42" strips for middle border

2--2-1/2x6-1/2" strips

From light tan print, cut:

2--1x19-1/2" strips

2--1x18-1/2" strips

From solid tan, cut:

2--1x20-1/2" strips

2--1x19-1/2" strips

From green floral, cut:

18--5-1/2x6-1/4" rectangles

From green wavy floral vine print, cut:

12--3x42" strips for inner and outer borders

Cut Fabrics

1. Sew together a cream tone-on-tone 2-1/2" square and a green tone-on-tone 2-1/2" square to make a chimney segment (Diagram 1). Press seam toward green tone-on-tone. The segment should be 2-1/2x4-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second chimney segment.

img_holiday-houselg_3.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together chimney segments, two cream tone-on-tone 3-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles, and one cream tone-on-tone 4-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle in a row to make a chimney unit. Press seams toward cream tone-on-tone rectangles. The chimney unit should be 18-1/2x4-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_holiday-houselg_3a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together cream tone-on-tone A triangle, green print B triangle, solid cream C piece, green print D piece, and cream tone-on-tone A reversed triangle in a row to make a roof unit. Press seams toward green print pieces. The roof unit should be 18-1/2x4-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_holiday-houselg_3b.jpg

4. Sew together two green tone-on-tone No. 1-2-1/2x8-1/2" strips and one red print 2-1/2x8-1/2" strip (Diagram 4). Press seams toward green tone-on-tone strips. Add a green tone-on-tone No. 1-2-1/2x6-1/2" strip to top edge to make a door unit. Press seam toward green tone-on-tone strip. The door unit should be 6-1/2x10-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_holiday-houselg_3c.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together three green tone-on-tone No. 2-2-1/2x6-1/2" strips and two assorted red-and-white print 2-1/2x6-1/2" strips in a row. Press seams toward green tone-on-tone strips. Add green tone-on-tone No. 2-2-1/2x10-1/2" strips to top and bottom edges of row to make a window unit. Press seams toward green tone-on-tone strips. The window unit should be 10-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_holiday-houselg_3d.jpg

6. Sew together door unit, a solid cream 2-1/2x10-1/2" rectangle, and window unit to make a house unit (Diagram 6). Press seams toward solid cream rectangle. The house unit should be 18-1/2x10-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_holiday-houselg_3e.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together chimney, roof, and house units to make block center. Press seams in one direction. The block center should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_holiday-houselg_3f.jpg

8. Sew light tan print 1x18-1/2" strips to opposite edges of block center (Diagram 8). Add light tan print 1x19-1/2" strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward light tan print strips.

img_holiday-houselg_3g.jpg

9. Join solid tan 1x19-1/2" strips to opposite edges of block center (Diagram 8). Add solid tan 1x20-1/2" strips to remaining edges to make a house block. Press all seams toward solid tan strips. The block should be 20-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Hidden Square Blocks

1. Sew together a cream tone-on-tone 3-3/4x21" strip and a red print 3x21" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 9). Press seam toward red print strip. Repeat to make 14 strip sets total.

img_holiday-houselg_4.jpg

2. Place one strip set right side up on your work surface with the cream tone-on-tone strip at the top. Top with a second strip set right side down and red print strip at the top (Diagram 10). Cut layered strip sets into six 3"-wide layered segments. Do not separate layers.

img_holiday-houselg_4a.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with remaining strip sets to cut 42-3"-wide layered segments total.

4. Sew a layered segment along one pair of long edges to make a block unit (Diagram 11; note that red print in upper layer is still at top). Press seam in one direction. The block unit should be 5-1/2x6-1/4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 42 block units total.

img_holiday-houselg_4b.jpg

5. Lay a block unit on work surface with wrong side up and red print squares in the upper right-hand and lower left-hand corners. Align the 45° angle of the acrylic ruler with left edge of block unit. Referring to Diagram 12, slide ruler up or down until its right-hand diagonal edge is 1/4" from seam intersection; use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on block unit. Repeat with remaining block units.

img_holiday-houselg_4c.jpg

6. Layer a marked block unit atop a green tone-on-tone or green floral 5-1/2x6-1/4" rectangle; pin. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 13). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward green tone-on-tone or floral, to make two hidden square blocks. Each block should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_holiday-houselg_4d.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6 to make 84 Hidden Square blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out hidden square blocks in sections around house block, rotating Hidden Square blocks as shown. Quilt tester Laura Boehnke deliberately placed her blocks so their green triangles would create radiating diamonds of color.

img_holiday-houselg_5.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row of top section. Press seams in directions indicated on Quilt Assembly Diagram. Join rows; press seams in one direction. The top section should be 50-1/2x15-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make bottom section.

3. Sew together blocks in rows in left- and right-hand units of center section. Press seams in directions indicated. Join rows; press seams in one direction. The units should be 15-1/2x20-1/2" including seam allowances.

4. Add left- and right-hand units to house block to make center section (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward House block.

5. Sew together top, center, and bottom sections to make quilt center. Press seams toward center section. The quilt center should be 50-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders and Finish Quilt

1. Cut and piece green wavy floral vine print 3x42" strips to make:

2--3x63" outer border strips

2--3x58" outer border strips

2--3x55-1/2" inner border strips

2--3x50-1/2" inner border strips

4. Sew short middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Join long middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

5. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Join long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

2. Cut and piece red-and-white print 1-3/4x42" strips to make:

2--1-3/4x58" middle border strips

2--1-3/4x55-1/2" middle border strips

3. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Join long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

6. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.