Holiday Double Nine-Patch Quilt

Use holiday prints to give a classic Double Nine-Patch block seasonal flair. Fabrics are from the Holidays at Home collection by Faye Burgos for Marcus Fabrics .

Inspired by Urban Amish from designers Cori Derksen and Myra Harder of Blue Meadow Designs

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/2 yard total assorted green and red prints (blocks)

1-1/2 yards tan print (blocks, setting and corner triangles)

9x22" piece (fat eighth) red bird print (blocks)

1-1/3 yards red-and-green stripe (inner border)

2 yards red-and-green floral (outer border, binding)

4 yards backing fabric

71" square batting

Finished quilt: 63" square

Finished blocks: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut inner border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From assorted green and red prints, cut:

225--1-1/2" squares (45 sets of 5 matching squares)

From tan print, cut:

180--1-1/2" squares

2--15" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 setting triangles total

4--9-1/2" setting squares

2--8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

24--31-/2" squares

From red bird print, cut:

12--3-1/2" squares

From red-and-green stripe, cut:

2--4-1/2x47" inner border strips

2--4-1/2x39" inner border strips

From red-and-green floral, cut:

6--8-1/2x42" strips for outer border

7--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Nine-Patch Units

1. Lay out one set of green or red print 1-1/2" squares and four tan print 1-1/2" squares in three rows (Diagram 1).

img_holiday-nine-patchlg_3.jpg

2. Sew together squares in each row. Press seams toward green or red print.

3. Join rows to make a Nine-Patch unit. Press seams in one direction. The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 45 Nine-Patch units total.

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together five Nine-Patch units and four red bird print 3-1/2" squares in three rows. Press seams toward squares. Join rows to make a dark Double Nine-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three dark Double Nine-Patch blocks total.

img_holiday-nine-patchlg_4.jpg

2. Using tan print 3-1/2" squares instead of red bird print, repeat Step 1 to make a light Double Nine-Patch block (Diagram 3). Repeat to make six light Double Nine-Patch blocks total.

img_holiday-nine-patchlg_4a.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out light and dark Double Nine-Patch blocks, setting squares, and setting triangles in five diagonal rows.

img_holiday-nine-patchlg_5.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting squares and triangles.

3. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add corner triangles to make quilt center. Trim quilt center to 39" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew red-and-green stripe 4-1/2x39" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red-and-green stripe 4-1/2x47" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece red-and-green floral 8-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--8-1/2x63" outer border strips

2--8-1/2x47" outer border strips

3. Sew short red-and-green floral outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long red-and-green floral outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.