Holiday Churn Dash

Give Churn Dash blocks a new look by stitching them in contemporary fabrics and setting them on point. You'll love the fast-to-sew method used to make this traditional block. It's done without cutting a single triangle. The fabric collection is Figgy Pudding by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics.

Inspired by "Sweet & Simple" from designer Brenda Hawkes

Quiltmaker: Jan Ragaller

Materials

25--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in aqua, red, green, and brown (blocks, border)

1-7/8 yards mottled brown (blocks, setting and corner triangles, binding)

3/4 yard total assorted aqua prints (blocks)

3 yards backing fabric

52" square batting

Finished quilt: 45-1/2" square

Finished block: 7-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for the Corner Cutting Pattern template.

From each assorted print in aqua, red, green, and brown, cut:

1--2x9" strip

2--3-7/8" squares

From remaining assorted aqua, red, green, and brown prints, cut:

116--2" squares

From mottled brown, cut:

3--11-7/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 setting triangles total

2--6-1/4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

Enough 2-1/2"-wide bias strips to total 200" for binding

12--2x9" strips

24--3-7/8" squares

12--2" squares

From assorted aqua prints, cut:

13--2x9" strips

26--3-7/8" squares

13--2" squares

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather a set of matching assorted print pieces (two 3-7/8" squares and one 2x9" strip) and a set of mottled brown pieces (two 3-7/8" squares, one 2x9" strip, and one 2" square).

2. Use a white or yellow pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each mottled brown 3-7/8" square.

3. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a marked mottled brown 3-7/8" square atop each assorted print 3-7/8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line. Cut each pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward print fabric, to make four triangle-squares total.

img_holiday-churnlg_3.jpg

4. Join a mottled brown 2x9" strip and a print 2x9" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 2). Press seam toward print fabric. Cut strip set into four 2"-wide segments.

img_holiday-churnlg_3a.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out triangle-squares, 2"-wide segments, and mottled brown 2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward 2"-wide segments. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 8" square including seam allowances.

img_holiday-churnlg_3b_0.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 12 brown Churn Dash blocks total.

7. Repeat steps 1–5, substituting aqua pieces for the mottled brown pieces, to make 13 aqua Churn Dash blocks total (Diagram 4).

img_holiday-churnlg_3c.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out blocks and mottled brown setting triangles in diagonal rows.

img_holiday-churnlg_4.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows. Press seams in one direction.

3. Add mottled brown corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. Trim quilt center to 42-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Sew together 28 assorted print 2" squares to make a short border strip. Press seams in one direction. The short border strip should be 2x42-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border strip.

2. Sew together 30 assorted print 2" squares to make a long border strip. Press seams in one direction. The long border strip should be 2x45-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border strip.

3. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward quilt center.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired.

3. Using Corner Cutting Pattern, trace a curve at each corner of quilt top (Diagram 5). Trim excess fabric and batting along marked curves.

img_holiday-churnlg_6.jpg