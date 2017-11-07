Holiday Appliqué Quilts

Updated November 09, 2020

Feature holiday motifs and festive shapes in projects of all sizes. Mix and match designs from these Christmas appliqué patterns to stitch a project suited to your home!

Gift Giving

Brightly colored prints, polka dots, and batiks capture the excitement of giving in the delightful wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Deck the Halls

When poinsettia appliqués and red and green patchwork team up, you can't help but feel festive.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Vintage Ornaments

Inspired by glass ornaments of yesteryear, this wall hanging captures a softer side of holiday decorating.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Holiday Blooms

Fusible appliqué and strip piecing make the seasonal throw an easy project to finish quickly-just in time for gift-giving.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Prairie Blossoms

Use fusible appliqué and Snowball blocks in red, gold, and green for a festive lap quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Happy Holidays

Whimsical holly appliqués and prairie points in an array of prints give this festive table topper seasonal cheer.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Noel

Send out a cheerful holiday greeting with a holly-and-berry table topper.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Christmas Cottage

Sew a table runner fit for the season using foundation piecing and machine appliqué.

Get the free pattern here.

Poinsettia and Pine

The muted colors and soft felted wool make this folksy table runner a holiday favorite.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Festival of Trees

If bold and vibrant colors are your style, complete this quick-and-easy wall hanging in time for the holidays.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Holiday Appliqué Place Mat

Embellish a holiday place mat with festive touches, including ornament appliqués, yo-yos, and trims.

Get the free pattern here.

Double Vision

Create a beautiful holiday table topper that echoes the seasonal appliqué on both the quilt center and outer border.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pieceful Pines

Here's a wall quilt that's destined to become a holiday tradition. The dimensional tree boughs are quilted before they are decked with cheery red pom-poms.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Friendship Cottages

Like the road to a friend's house is never long, it won't take you long to complete this easy appliqué table runner for your holiday table.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Spruce It Up Throw

Assemble an entire forest of these easy pine trees in no time. They're simply pieced backgrounds topped with fusible appliqué.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Branching Out

While it looks like traditional needle-turn appliqué, this seasonal quilt is all sewn by machine. You should be able to get it done in time for gift-giving!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pop of Poinsettia

Set a more neutral holiday table with a runner sporting a background of cream and black. A poinsettia adds a pop of red, creating a festive focal point.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Seasonal Stars

Make your stars shine brightly with a metallic gold stripe and a punchy red print. The green print and white print backgrounds shine an even bigger spotlight on the stars.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

