Holiday Appliqué Quilts
Feature holiday motifs and festive shapes in projects of all sizes. Mix and match designs from these Christmas appliqué patterns to stitch a project suited to your home!
Gift Giving
Brightly colored prints, polka dots, and batiks capture the excitement of giving in the delightful wall hanging.
Deck the Halls
When poinsettia appliqués and red and green patchwork team up, you can't help but feel festive.
Vintage Ornaments
Inspired by glass ornaments of yesteryear, this wall hanging captures a softer side of holiday decorating.
Holiday Blooms
Fusible appliqué and strip piecing make the seasonal throw an easy project to finish quickly-just in time for gift-giving.
Prairie Blossoms
Use fusible appliqué and Snowball blocks in red, gold, and green for a festive lap quilt.
Happy Holidays
Whimsical holly appliqués and prairie points in an array of prints give this festive table topper seasonal cheer.
Noel
Send out a cheerful holiday greeting with a holly-and-berry table topper.
Christmas Cottage
Sew a table runner fit for the season using foundation piecing and machine appliqué.
Poinsettia and Pine
The muted colors and soft felted wool make this folksy table runner a holiday favorite.
Festival of Trees
If bold and vibrant colors are your style, complete this quick-and-easy wall hanging in time for the holidays.
Holiday Appliqué Place Mat
Embellish a holiday place mat with festive touches, including ornament appliqués, yo-yos, and trims.
Double Vision
Create a beautiful holiday table topper that echoes the seasonal appliqué on both the quilt center and outer border.
Pieceful Pines
Here's a wall quilt that's destined to become a holiday tradition. The dimensional tree boughs are quilted before they are decked with cheery red pom-poms.
Friendship Cottages
Like the road to a friend's house is never long, it won't take you long to complete this easy appliqué table runner for your holiday table.
Spruce It Up Throw
Assemble an entire forest of these easy pine trees in no time. They're simply pieced backgrounds topped with fusible appliqué.
Branching Out
While it looks like traditional needle-turn appliqué, this seasonal quilt is all sewn by machine. You should be able to get it done in time for gift-giving!
Pop of Poinsettia
Set a more neutral holiday table with a runner sporting a background of cream and black. A poinsettia adds a pop of red, creating a festive focal point.
Seasonal Stars
Make your stars shine brightly with a metallic gold stripe and a punchy red print. The green print and white print backgrounds shine an even bigger spotlight on the stars.