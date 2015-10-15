Give 'Em a Hand

These petite mittens might not warm your hands, but they will definitely warm your heart with their charming details.

Materials (for each mitten)

Freezer paper

9×12" pieces of felt: mint green, white, red, or light blue

1⁄2"-diameter buttons: white, mint green, red

Sewing thread: white

Needles: sewing and embroidery

Embroidery floss: white, red, light green

Polyester fiberfill

Scrap of red-and-white print

Assemble Mittens

1. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over mitten pattern; trace two mittens for each desired mitten. Cut out freezer-paper shapes on drawn lines to make freezer-paper templates.

2. Using a hot dry iron, press each freezer-paper template, shiny side down, onto desired felt color. Lift iron to check that the template is completely (but temporarily) adhered to fabric. If template is not completely adhered, press again. Let cool. Cut out felt shapes. Carefully peel off templates.

3. Using white sewing thread, sew three buttons to the front of a felt mitten.

4. Using contrasting embroidery floss, blanket-stitch two felt mittens together, leaving the cuff end open (Diagram 1). Stuff the mitten lightly with polyester fiberfill.

100516612_giveemahand-d1_600.jpg

5. Cut a 1-1⁄4×4-3⁄4" strip from a red-and-white print. Press fabric under 1⁄4" along all edges. Fold the strip in half crosswise. With the folded strip edge along the thumb side of the mitten, sandwich the open mitten cuff edge inside the folded strip; pin (Diagram 2). Topstitch the strip using a scant 1⁄8" along the edges.

100516613_giveemahand-d2_600.jpg